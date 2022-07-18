Laserfiche Appoints Karl Chan as Chief Executive Officer

Chris Wacker will retire as Laserfiche CEO effective Aug. 1, 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)

Laserfiche — the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation — announced today that CEO Chris Wacker will retire as CEO effective Aug. 1, 2022. Wacker will retain his position as chairman of the board of directors. Karl Chan, currently president and CTO will assume the position of CEO, taking on the day-to-day leadership of the organization.

“Karl is an extraordinary business leader and visionary technologist who has been instrumental in Laserfiche’s success for the past 30 years,” said Wacker. “The company is entering a new era of accelerated innovation and digital transformation, and Karl is well positioned to lead Laserfiche to continued global growth.”

Wacker has been with Laserfiche for 35 years and has been instrumental in building the Laserfiche business worldwide. His commitment to customer and business innovation has led the company to consistent grow worldwide across multiple industries.

Chan has more than 30 years of experience in the technology industry. As a leader in Laserfiche’s development department, he played a key role in the development of Laserfiche business process automation and forms, as well as the company’s focus on Laserfiche Cloud. He has a master’s degree in computer science and bachelor’s degree in engineering. In 2015, Chan received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Los Angeles Business Journal.

Laserfiche also announced that Peter Wayman will be stepping into the role of president, and Michael Allen will be appointed chief technology officer.

“I’m honored to be selected to lead Laserfiche, a company that has been a technology pioneer since its beginnings,” said Chan. “The rapid pace of change we are seeing today means that there is abundant need for process automation and digital transformation. I’m excited to drive the delivery of innovative solutions that will empower our customers and enrich the world.”