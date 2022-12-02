Partnering for success

Quality Connect is a specialist systems integrator of optimised customer experience and workforce engagement software. We are trusted by our class-leading technology partners and customers to architect, implement and support sustainable business solutions across Africa.

Our integrated solutions are built fit for purpose, cost-effective and optimised for performance. Our custom integrations simplify and remove complexity and provide solutions that offer customers business-based choices aligned to their budgets and service expectations.

With 30 years of experience and 80 implementations supporting 18 000 users across eight countries, we are here to partner with you for success.

Consultancy

We collaborate with you and provide the expertise to make the right choices to keep your business moving forward. Our trained consultants take an independent and unbiased stance, remaining customer first in all engagements. We offer operations consultancy and managed services, and implementation services to maximise outputs and efficiencies in your business.

Systems integration and architecture

If you are looking to deploy in the cloud, on-premises or a hybrid solution, we have the team. Our team of programmers and integrators bring together different systems and software applications to form a co-ordinated solution. We focus on increasing value to the customers, improving product quality and performance, reducing operational costs and bettering response times.

Delivery

Our locally based certified technical managers, project leads, service delivery managers and certified technicians deliver solutions on time and within budget. For the most effective delivery, we use the best of waterfall and agile project management methodologies.

Support and training

Customers trust us to provide them with best-in-class support, offering tier one, two and three levels of support. Our team resolves over 98 % of all issues, with only OEM software faults escalated to suppliers. We offer the right SLAs for all support and service requirements with resolution and service level reporting.

Contact us

If you are looking for a partner for success to optimise your customer experience and workforce engagements, contact us and allow us to amaze you.

E-mail: info@qconnect.co.za

Phone: (+27) 11 0200 909