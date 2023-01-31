Security Culture Report 2022

The 2022 Security Culture Report (SCR) is the largest, globally recognised research into security awareness, behaviour and culture available. The SCR offers unique insights, which allow organisational leaders to better understand how employees view security within their organisations. This information is also leveraged by business leaders to ensure necessary investment dollars are allocated to the most critical part of the security infrastructure: the human element.

The SCR provides a number of key resources essential in understanding and measuring an organisation’s security culture.

Please download the full report below.