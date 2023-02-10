Mavenir’s Converged Packet Core Powering Ice Norway’s 4G and 5G Network

Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native solutions that run on any cloud, and Ice Communications, Norway’s third largest mobile operator, have announced the fully automated deployment of cloud-native Converged Packet Core, supporting 4G, 5G Non-Standalone (NSA) and 5G Standalone (SA) network capabilities for the Ice network in Norway, over Mavenir’s Cloud Automation for Telco framework within Ice private data centres.

Mavenir’s fully containerised cloud-native Converged Packet Core offers a flexible, cost-effective journey to 5G with multi-generational support for all Gs, to modernise existing mobile networks while evolving to 5G. The Converged Packet Core supports data, voice, messaging services and network slicing, enabling the network to be shared by multiple customers for a more efficient network resource utilisation and lower costs.

The deployment includes the provision of Mavenir’s Cloud Automation for Telco framework for fully automated deployment of Cloud Platform and Network workloads, removing the need for error-prone manual processes, and driving OPEX savings. Besides initial deployment automation, the framework also orchestrates automatic configuration updates and in-service SW rolling upgrades, allowing improved service experience, as well as smooth and faster roll-out of innovative services. Ice will be able to deploy network functions in a matter of minutes instead of hours or days.

Eivind Helgaker, CEO at Ice Communications, said: “This deployment is integral for our company as we focus on growth and investing in the future of Norway’s networks. New use cases enabled by 5G SA are going to play a strategic role in how we grow our business and we are pleased to be working with Mavenir as our Converged Packet Core enabler, powering Ice to provide higher quality services to our customers while tapping into new technologies and innovations.”

Pardeep Kohli, President, and CEO at Mavenir, said, “Mavenir congratulates Ice in taking a forward looking approach and looking at 5G SA to unleash the full potential of 5G - moving away from complex, closed, legacy network infrastructures. Mavenir is excited to be part of Ice’s network transformation journey and we look forward to bringing strong subscriber experiences to the Norwegian market.”

Mavenir is exhibiting at Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, Spain at the Fira Gran Via in Hall 2, stand 2H60. Click here to find out more.