Iristel Launches Telecom Services for Microsoft Teams Phone

Iristel, a globally renowned telecommunications operator, is thrilled to announce inclusion in the select group of telecommunications providers offering Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams Phone. This marks a significant milestone in Iristel's journey to empower businesses with seamless and enhanced communication solutions. Iristel, a proud Canadian service provider, is set to make Operator Connect available across Canada, USA and select locations in Europe, and Africa, catering to an array of organizations eager to extend their Microsoft Teams deployments to include Teams Phone. Notably, Iristel is proud to be at the forefront of introducing Operator Connect in Kenya, further expanding our commitment to delivering cutting-edge communication solutions on a global scale.

Operator Connect is a groundbreaking addition to Iristel's comprehensive suite of communications services, custom-tailored for organizations transitioning from traditional office phone systems to the modern, cloud-based Teams Phone. Iristel's Managed Calling for Microsoft Teams Phone offers a fully managed, deep calling integration, promising an unparalleled Microsoft Teams Phone experience for our esteemed customers.

Operator Connect delivers seamless integration of telecom services via the Teams admin center, making it seamless for businesses to add Teams Phone to their collaboration deployments. Operator Connect’s deployment model includes rigorous quality of service requirements including direct connections to Microsoft Azure, cloud to cloud, over fully managed, resilient connections. This streamlined approach significantly simplifies administration for IT staff compared to traditional Direct Routing integration. Operator Connect reduces overall deployment complexity and ensures a flawless experience for Teams Phone users.

Iristel, a pioneering force in developing fully integrated Unified Communications solutions, has always prioritized the needs of companies that want to maximize the productivity of their remote or hybrid workers. Our customer-centric approach has been instrumental in setting us apart in the industry, offer Operator Connect-based services is the latest testament to our commitment.

With Iristel's intuitive self-serve portal, powered by the Ribbon Connect for Operator Connect solution, administrators can effortlessly make day-to-day changes, such as onboarding new users. Operator Connect's tight integration enables Iristel to offer professional support to manage complex telecom features, like auto-attendants and call queues, on behalf of our customers; further streamlining the administration process.

"We are thrilled to introduce Operator Connect to our esteemed Microsoft Teams customers in Canada, USA, Europe, and Africa," said Samer Bishay, Founder and CEO at Iristel. "This is a significant leap forward in our mission to provide innovative and user-friendly communication solutions that cater to the evolving needs of businesses worldwide. Operator Connect is designed to make your communication experience smoother, more efficient, and tailored to your unique requirements."

As Iristel pioneers a more connected and empowered future, the launch of Microsoft Operator Connect underscores our unwavering dedication to remaining at the forefront of the telecommunications industry.

For more information about Iristel and its Microsoft Operator Connect offering, please visit www.iristel.com/business/teams-calling.