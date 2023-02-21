Top ICT tenders: Infraco prepares for SA Connect, phase two

Despite the upcoming 2023 Budget Speech, National Treasury’s eTenders Portal has been a hive of activity, with over 500 tenders advertised in the past week.

For the ICT sector, however, it’s a mixed bag dominated by low-value tenders. That’s not to say there’s little of interest for the industry. And the seven tenders published by Broadband Infraco are a case in point.

In its tender documentation, the company reveals it has received a budget allocation letter from National Treasury for public WiFi hotspot connectivity under phase two of the SA Connect programme, to commence in the beginning of the 2023 financial year.

“Planned public WiFi hotspots and household connectivity will include extending access network from the existing and the planned BBI POPs, Sentech base-stations and the broader ICT industries to the surrounding communities,” it says.

As a result, it wishes to appoint a panel of professional services providers in seven provinces for the provision of wayleaves, environmental impact analysis, site acquisition, geo tech studies, fibre network design and structural design, on an as and when required basis.

Another notice likely to attract attention is a tender from the Technology Innovation Agency, which also plans to establish a panel of expert support services, this time for technology product development, quality assurance and commercialisation.

The agency notes: “The environment to promote the acquisition and deployment of locally-developed technology solutions by government either does not exist, and if it does, it is incidental and lacks the requisite deliberateness in design. Apart from this, there exists several entry barriers for local technology products adoption and scale-up, and as such, many of the locally-developed solutions are not finding traction and uptake in the public sector or in the market.”

The focus for this tender will be on the “viability and validation of innovation for service delivery” workstream, it says.

The tender from the South African National Energy Development Institute (Sanedi) holds broader interest in light of the country’s power crisis. The organisation is advertising for the development and deployment of an online National Building Energy Performance Register (NBEPR) database and web platform.

Energy Performance Certificates are mandatory for private sector, non-residential buildings with a total net floor area of +2 000m² and government owned, occupied, or operated buildings of +1 000m². Sanedi notes it’s important that it deploys an online NBEPR that can serve as a register and data repository of all buildings within the regulated building classifications in SA in order to meet its regulatory mandate.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10 include:

Eskom is advertising for a research management system that will provide an integrated solution for project management, portfolio management, project financial management and document management.

The Development Bank of Southern Africa returns with a request for SAP support. Its intention is to appoint a single SAP service provider to support its SAP landscape until April 2026.



Staying with SAP, the Council for Geoscience is calling for the review and implementation of a SAP enterprise resource planning system. The system should offer functionality for all business units, be accessible from its head and regional offices, and offer a single view of its information, processes and operations, as well as improve service offerings.



The Industrial Development Corporation is looking for a service provider to maintain its building management system. This system monitors the generators, UPSes, water/electrical meters and fire panels in the building, as well as monitors and controls the HVAC system.



The Ethekwini Metropolitan Municipality is advertising for the bulk supply and delivery of personal computers, notebooks, tablets, screens and associated accessories. The KwaZulu-Natal metro estimates it will need 1 692 desktops and 970 laptops.



In a second tender, the Ethekwini municipality invites bids for the supply, installation and maintenance of additional IP telephony hardware and software. It notes there are currently 10 000 telephony users on the network, which it expects to double.



The Human Sciences Research Council is looking for a service provider to perform a comprehensive root cause analysis and diagnostic investigation regarding payroll and HR report variances. The tender follows an external audit process that identified gaps, it says. The review should include processes, controls and rules, compliance regulations and determine the root causes supported by detailed diagnostics.



New tenders

Broadband Infraco SOC

The company wishes to appoint a panel of professional services providers in various provinces for the provision of wayleaves, environmental impact analysis, site acquisition, geo tech studies, fibre network design and structural design, as and when required for a period of 36 months.

Tender numbers:

Eastern Cape INF/TEN: 0298

Free State INF/TEN: 0299

KwaZulu Natal INF/TEN: 0300

Limpopo INF/TEN: 0301

Mpumalanga INF/TEN: 0302

Northern Cape INF/TEN: 0303

North West INF/TEN: 0304

Information: Zanele Sibiya, Tel: 011 235 1616, E-mail: Zanele.Sibiya@infraco.co.za.

Closing date: 13 Mar 2023

Tags: Telecommunications, fibre, networking

Eskom

The utility is advertising for a research management system to provide an integrated solution for project management, portfolio management, project financial management and document management.

Tender no: MWP1801CX

Information: Herman Mhlongo, Tel: 011 516 7653, E-mail: mhlongh@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 9 Mar 2023

Tags: Software, research management system, project management, portfolio management, project financial management, document management

Technology Innovation Agency

The agency is looking to establish a panel of expert support services for technology product development, quality assurance and commercialisation.

Compulsory briefing: 24 Feb – Microsoft Teams

Note: Applicants wishing to attend the briefing must e-mail mandisa.pitso@tia.org.za (not for tender submissions). Please write TIA001/2023 BRIEFING SESSION LINK on the subject line to request the link. This will be via Microsoft Teams Electronic submissions: Tenders@tia.org.za. Servers will block any file greater than 200MB. If the file is greater than 200MB, divide submission into parts that are equal or less than 200MB and state in the subject line ‘Part 1, Part 2 or Part 3’.

Tender no: TIA001/2023

Information: Mandisa Pitso, Tel: 012 472 2751, E-mail: mandisa.pitso@tia.org.za.

Closing date: 13 Mar 2023

Tags: Services, professional services, consulting

Development Bank of Southern Africa

DBSA wishes to appoint a service provider for SAP support.

Compulsory briefing: 1 Mar – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RFP051/2023

Information: David Nyaku, Tel: 011 313 3767, E-mail: DavidN2@dbsa.org.

Closing date: 15 Mar 2023

Tags: Services, SAP, support and maintenance

Council for Geoscience

A service provider is sought for the review and implementation of a SAP enterprise resource planning system for a period of six months, as well as support and maintenance for a period of 24 months.

Compulsory briefing: 1 Mar

Tender no: CGS-2022-28F

Information: Frans Moshoeu, Tel: 012 841 1250, E-mail: fmoshoeu@geoscience.org.za.

Closing date: 10 Mar 2023

Tags: Software, services, ERP, enterprise resource planning, support and maintenance

Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa

The IDC requires a service provider to maintain its building management system.

Compulsory briefing: 24 Feb – Microsoft Teams, Link.

Tender no: T10/02/23

Information: Luyanda Dlamini, Tel: 011 269 3767, E-mail: luyandad@idc.co.za.

Closing date: 13 Mar 2023

Tags: Software, services, support and maintenance

Ethekwini Metropolitan Municipality

The KZN metro is advertising for the supply and delivery of personal computers, notebooks, tablets, screens and associated accessories.

Note: There will be no clarification meeting. Bidders are requested to submit e-mail queries related to the bid. All e-mail queries are to be submitted by 2023-03-02. E-mail questions and answers will be consolidated and posted on the eTenders/Municipal website for the benefit of all tenderers by 2023-03-09.

Tender no: 1i-21502

Information: Technical: Ngibo Mpanza, Tel: 031 311 1812, E-mail: ngibo.mpanza@durban.gov.za. General: Siphesihle Makhanya, Tel: 031 322 7189, E-mail: siphesihle.makhanya@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 17 Mar 2023

Tags: Hardware, computing, mobility

Bids are also invited for the supply, installation and maintenance of additional IPT hardware and software for a 36-month period.

Note: There will be no clarification meeting. Bidders are requested to submit e-mail queries related to the bid. All e-mail queries are to be submitted by 2023-03-02. E-mail questions and answers will be consolidated and posted on the eTenders/Municipal website for the benefit of all tenderers by 2023-03-09.

Tender no: 1i-20922

Information: Rishie Iyer, Tel: 031 322 9515, E-mail: rishie.iyer@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 17 Mar 2023

Tags: Telecommunications, hardware, software, IP telephony, services, voice over IP, VOIP, support and maintenance

South African National Energy Development Institute

Sanedi requests proposals for the development and deployment of an online National Building Energy Performance Register database and web platform in a period of four months.

Note: No late submissions will be accepted.

Tender no:0422a

Information: Vulani Ngoveni, Tel: 011 038 4418, E-mail: enquiries.procurement@sanedi.org.za.

Closing date: 6 Mar 2023

Tags: Software, software development, web platform, register database, database

Human Sciences Research Council

The HSRC is looking for a service provider to perform a comprehensive root cause analysis and diagnostic investigation regarding payroll and HR report variances.

Compulsory briefing: 24 Feb – Microsoft Teams, Link.

Note: Non-attendance of the compulsory briefing will lead to disqualification.

Tender no: HSRC/16/2022/23

Information: Hilton Tsibande, Tel: 012 302 2362, E-mail: htsibande@hsrc.ac.za.

Closing date: 10 Mar 2023

Tags: Services, professional services, consulting, software, payroll, HR, reporting