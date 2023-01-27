More Than Half of Visitors to teamLab Planets in Toyosu, Tokyo Now Come From Overseas. Starting in March, Artworks Featuring Cherry Blossoms That Bloom Across the Space Will Be on View for the Spring Season Only

teamLab, Floating in the Falling Universe of Flowers © teamLab

Approximately 100,000 people from overseas visited teamLab Planets in Toyosu, Tokyo, between December 9, 2022 and January 9, 2023. (*1) Of the visitors across one month, around 60% , or 1 in 2 visitors, were non-residents visiting Japan (*1), and the number of visitors from overseas has tripled compared to the same month in 2019 (before COVID-19).

Furthermore, according to a survey conducted by the museum, about 70% of the visitors from overseas knew about the museum before considering their trip to Japan, and there was a trend of the museum being one of the main purposes to visit Tokyo. (*2)

*1 From the official website tickets purchaser data (survey period: December 9, 2022 - January 9, 2023)

*2 From the visitor survey data (survey period: December 17, 2022 - January 10, 2023)

We will continue to provide people around the world an experience based on teamLab Planets’ concept, “Immerse your Body, and with Others, Become One with the World”.

From Wednesday, March 1, 2023 to Sunday, April 30, 2023, two works, Floating in the Falling Universe of Flowers and Drawing on the Water Surface Created by the Dance of Koi and People - Infinity, will feature cherry blossoms that bloom across the space, on view during the spring season only.

Floating in the Falling Universe of Flowers, an artwork in which flowers bloom and change with the passage of time, and the universe of life spreads across the space, will be filled with cherry blossoms during this limited period. In the work Drawing on the Water Surface Created by the Dance of Koi and People - Infinity, visitors walk in water and koi swim on the surface of the infinitely expanding water. When the koi collide with people, they turn into cherry blossoms and scatter.

[Works that will feature cherry blossoms]

Floating in the Falling Universe of Flowers

teamLab, 2016-2018, Interactive Digital Installation, Endless, Sound: Hideaki Takahashi

Artwork: https://planets.teamlab.art/tokyo/ew/fitfuof/

Video: https://youtu.be/FzJ5svgIueQ



A seasonal year of flowers bloom and change with time, life spreads out into the universe.

Lie down or sit still in the space and eventually your body floats and you dissolve into the artwork.

Flowers grow, bud, bloom, and in time, the petals fall, and the flowers wither and die. The cycle of birth and death continues for perpetuity.

The artwork is not a pre-recorded image that is played back; it is created by a computer program that continuously renders the artwork in real time. As a whole, it is continuously changing, and previous visual states are never replicated. The universe at this moment in time can never be seen again.

Drawing on the Water Surface Created by the Dance of Koi and People - Infinity

teamLab, 2016-2018, Interactive Digital Installation, Endless, Sound: Hideaki Takahashi



Artwork: https://planets.teamlab.art/tokyo/ew/koi_and_people/

Video: https://youtu.be/SsRNptTOniw



Koi swim on the surface of water that stretches out into infinity. People can walk into the water.

The movement of the koi is influenced by the presence of people in the water and also other koi. When the fish collide with people they turn into flowers and scatter. Throughout the year, the flowers that bloom will change along with the seasons.

The trajectory of the koi is determined by the presence of people and these trajectories trace lines on the surface of the water.

The work is rendered in real time by a computer program. It is neither prerecorded nor on loop. The interaction between the viewer and the installation causes continuous change in the artwork. Previous visual states can never be replicated, and will never reoccur.

[Enjoy vegan ramen in an art space]

Vegan Ramen UZU Tokyo, a vegan ramen restaurant from Kyoto, opened in October 2021 on the same premises as teamLab Planets. Diners can enjoy ramen in teamLab’s Reversible Rotation - Non-Objective Space artwork space, as well as the Table of Sky and Fire and One Stroke Bench outside of the restaurant. Vegan Ramen UZU Tokyo also has vegan ice cream and various teas that are only available in Tokyo. The restaurant can be visited without entry to teamLab Planets.

Vegan Ramen UZU Tokyo: https://vegan-uzu.com/pages/uzu-tokyo

[teamLab Planets TOKYO]

teamLab, Floating Flower Garden; Flowers and I are of the Same Root, the Garden and I are One © teamLab

teamLab Planets is a museum where you walk through water, and a garden where you become one with the flowers. There are four massive exhibition spaces and two gardens.

By immersing your entire body with other people in these massive artworks, the boundary between the body and the artwork dissolves. The self, others, and the world become continuous, and we explore a new relationship without boundaries between ourselves and the world.

Enter barefoot, immerse your body with others in the artwork spaces, and become one with the world.

[Exhibition details]

teamLab Planets TOKYO

Location: teamLab Planets TOKYO, 6-1-16 Toyosu, Koto-ku, Tokyo

[Opening hours]

January - April

Monday - Friday 10:00 - 20:00

Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays 9:00 - 21:00

*March 20 (Mon), March 22 (Wed) - March 24 (Fri) 9:00 - 21:00

*March 25 (Sat) - April 2 (Sun) 9:00 - 22:00

*April 29 (Sat), April 30 (Sun) 9:00 - 22:00

*Last entry 1 hour before closing

[Closed]

February 9 (Thu), March 2 (Thu), April 13 (Thu)

*Opening hours are subject to change. Please check the official website for the latest details.

Official website:

https://planets.teamlab.art/tokyo/

teamLab Planets Highlight Video: https://youtu.be/oiQoe9Ow9o0

*teamLab Planets will be open in Toyosu, Tokyo until the end of 2023.

[Tickets]

Adult: 3,200

JPY Junior high and high school students: 2,000

JPY Children (4 to 12 years old): 1,000 JPY

3 years old and under: Free

Disability discount: 1,600 JPY

*From Saturday, April 1, 2023: ticket prices for weekends, public holidays, and dates with extended opening hours will change to the prices below.

Adult: 3,500 JPY Junior high and high school students: 2,300

JPY Children (4 to 12 years old): 1,300

JPY 3 years old and under: Free

Disability discount: 1,900 JPY

teamLab Planets TOKYO DMM Ticket Store: https://teamlabplanets.dmm.com

[Measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19]

Please check the link below for details on the infection prevention measures implemented at teamLab Planets: https://teamlabplanets.dmm.com/covid-19

[Food & Shop]

Vegan Ramen UZU Tokyo: https://vegan-uzu.com/pages/uzu-tokyo teamLab Flower Shop & Art

*Please check the official website for opening hours

*Closed on the same days as teamLab Planets

[Measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 (applicable to Food & Shop)]

・Implementation of regular cleaning and disinfection

・Seat disinfection after each customer

・Hand disinfection upon entry

・Restrictions on the number of people in the space

・Ensuring sufficient space between seats

・Employees wear masks

・Removal of tabletop items

・Temperature measurement

[PLANETS Co., Ltd.]

Established in 2017. Operates and manages the facilities of teamLab Planets TOKYO. Location: Tokyo Nihonbashi Tower 10F, 2-7-1 Nihonbashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo Representative: Takumi Nomoto

[teamLab]

teamLab (f. 2001) is an international art collective. Their collaborative practice seeks to navigate the confluence of art, science, technology, and the natural world. Through art, the interdisciplinary group of specialists, including artists, programmers, engineers, CG animators, mathematicians, and architects, aims to explore the relationship between the self and the world, and new forms of perception.

In order to understand the world around them, people separate it into independent entities with perceived boundaries between them. teamLab seeks to transcend these boundaries in our perceptions of the world, of the relationship between the self and the world, and of the continuity of time. Everything exists in a long, fragile yet miraculous, borderless continuity.

teamLab exhibitions have been held in cities worldwide, including New York, London, Paris, Singapore, Silicon Valley, Beijing, and Melbourne among others. teamLab museums and large-scale permanent exhibitions include teamLab Borderless and teamLab Planets in Tokyo, teamLab Borderless Shanghai, teamLab SuperNature Macao, and teamLab Massless Beijing, with more to open in cities including Abu Dhabi, Hamburg, Jeddah, and Utrecht.

teamLab’s works are in the permanent collection of the Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles; Art Gallery of New South Wales, Sydney; Art Gallery of South Australia, Adelaide; Asian Art Museum, San Francisco; Asia Society Museum, New York; Borusan Contemporary Art Collection, Istanbul; National Gallery of Victoria, Melbourne; and Amos Rex, Helsinki.

