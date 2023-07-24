Quectel unveils next generation SG885G-WF Android smart module ideal for high-performance industrial and consumer IoT applications. (Photo: Business Wire)

Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, today launches its new generation flagship Android smart module, the SG885G-WF. With high performance and rich media functions, the smart module is ideal for industrial and consumer applications that require high processing power and multimedia functions.

The module is powered by the Qualcomm QCS8550 System-on-Chip (SoC) for IoT from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., delivering an impressive combination of flexibility and performance. It supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, and incorporates 2x2 Wi-Fi MIMO technology, providing users with enhanced connectivity options.



“Qualcomm Technologies is proud to collaborate with Quectel on their SG885G-WF to bring high performance connectivity solutions to consumers,” stated Dev Singh, Vice President, Business Development, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Utilizing Quectel’s extensive infrastructure of cellular modules, the SG855G-WF exemplifies the necessary capabilities needed to adapt to tomorrow’s technology in IoT and beyond.”

With computing power of up to 48 TOPS, the module offers robust video capabilities, including video encoding at 4K at 120 fps or 8K at 30 fps, as well as video decoding at 4K at 240 fps or 8K at 60 fps. This ensures smooth and high-quality video processing for various applications.

Measuring 49.0mm x 51.0mm x 4.25mm, the SG885G-WF is suitable for global deployments and offers 12 GB LPDDR5X plus 256GB UFS memory. In addition, the module offers a rich set of interfaces that include LCM, camera, I2S, PCIe, UART, USB, I2C and SPI. These, in addition to adoption of the Android operating system, extend the module’s applicability to wide range of IoT and M2M applications including videoconferencing systems, live streaming devices, gaming, computing, robots, drones, AR/VR, intelligent retail and safety.

Quectel provides a range of high-performance antennas that greatly enhance wireless connectivity, aiming to assist customers in streamlining their design processes. By combining Quectel's antennas with the SG885G-WF Android Smart module, IoT developers can effectively reduce both time-to-market and costs associated with their IoT devices.

Moreover, the module offers the advantage of seamless integration with Quectel's range of cellular modules, enhancing connectivity, flexibility, and integration possibilities even further.

“We’re proud to launch our new flagship Android smart module with the new generation Quectel SG885G-WF,” said Norbert Muhrer, President and CSO, Quectel Wireless Solutions. “The powerful Qualcomm chipset along with support for Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3 and 2x2 MIMO technology provides customers with a powerful module that offers connectivity choice and a wide variety of interfaces. As IoT matures, the ability to enable applications that need high processing power for AI and multimedia functions has become essential and the SG885G-WF has been designed to meet these needs.”

The Quectel SG885G-WF also offers three high-current flash LED drivers which support both flash and torch modes in addition to charging management capability which supports battery voltage detection, fuel gauge and battery temperature detection. Audio interfaces include SWR, digital microphone, MI2S and HIFI I2S.