Wipro Expands Presence in South Africa, Inaugurates New Office in Cape Town

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology services and consulting company, announced the inauguration of its new office at Sable Park, Century City, in Cape Town, underscoring its commitment to clients in the region.

Anis Chenchah, Chief Executive Officer – Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA), Wipro Limited and Member of the Wipro Executive Board, said, “The inauguration of our office in Century City, Cape Town, is a significant milestone for Wipro as it emphasizes our commitment to invest in and expand our presence across South Africa. This new office will help us better address the requirements of the growing client base in the region and provide interesting opportunities to the local talent.”

Wipro’s Cape Town office was inaugurated in the presence of Alderman James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member – Economic Growth, City of Cape Town, representatives from the Indian Consulate in Cape Town and from the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), along with Wipro’s clients, technology partners and local employees.

“The Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) sector in Cape Town is booming and currently more than 70,000 Capetonians are employed in the industry. That number is set to grow even further with more companies setting up shop in the Mother City. We are delighted that Wipro, a global leader focused on driving digital transformation, can contribute meaningfully to employment opportunities and digital-skill development for our local talent,” said Alderman James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth in the City of Cape Town.

In 2021, the international BPO market in Cape Town contributed around R14 billion to the metro's economy. The city is continuously investing in skill development and promotion campaigns to leverage itself as a much sought-after destination for technology and BPO companies.

Warren Zambelli, Managing Director – Africa, Wipro Limited, said, “Wipro is developing talent and creating jobs with clients that will yield a lasting impact for our communities in South Africa. We appreciate this opportunity to expand our presence in the region and continue our momentum towards becoming the leading professional services business across the continent.”

Africa is one of the six focus regions that comprise Wipro's APMEA Strategic Market Unit. Wipro has been present in Africa since 2007, supporting enterprises and public sectors in accelerating their digital transformation to be globally competitive. Wipro also has a steadfast commitment towards local communities. We continue to build a strong local talent pool with diverse skill sets and make strategic investments that will better serve our clients. Wipro has launched various social initiatives under the Wipro SIYAPHA brand. Today, we are a BBBEE (Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment) level 2 contributor scored on the ICT Charter.