Netskope named a leader in 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Service Edge

Netskope, the SASE leader, announced that Gartner has recognised the company as a leader in the 2022 Magic Quadrant for Security Service Edge (SSE). Netskope believes this recognition from Gartner underscores its rapid growth and worldwide customer adoption, strategic technology vision and ability to execute behind SSE – the most important security shift of the decade.

A dramatic increase in work-from-anywhere and the frequency of malware delivered from the cloud are among the trends that were already under way for enterprises before the global pandemic further accelerated them. With these trends, architectural change in security and networking is rapidly taking hold, and enterprises are moving past outdated technologies and legacy providers to embrace SSE, the security capabilities critical to the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) architecture of the future. Gartner has stated “by 2025, at least 60% of enterprises will have explicit strategies and timelines for SASE adoption encompassing user, branch and edge access, up from 10% in 2020".

Security Service Edge (SSE), as defined by Gartner, “secures access to the web, cloud services and private applications. Capabilities include access control, threat protection, data security, security monitoring and acceptable use control enforced by network-based and API-based integration. SSE is primarily delivered as a cloud-based service and may include on-premises or agent-based components.”

As enterprises transform their legacy IT infrastructure and move applications and data to the cloud, security needs to transform as well. Netskope’s Security Cloud delivers SSE through a comprehensive, cloud-native platform of technologies that enable secure enterprise digital transformation and secure work-from-anywhere connectivity using integrated Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Secure Web Gateway (SWG) and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) capabilities, with Remote Browser Isolation (RBI) and Cloud Firewall included as well. Netskope’s architecture also includes NewEdge, the world’s fastest growing and most connected private cloud, which enables fast and secure access from any location to data, applications and websites wherever they reside.

“Netskope was founded on the idea that the rapid adoption of cloud apps by IT and end-users, the transformation of general internet and on-premises access to be from anywhere and from any device, and the most valuable non-human asset of a company being its data, would transform the enterprise’s perimeter to a virtual security edge. Our view has always been that security must be able to move with people and data wherever they go, and be contextually aware to protect that data wherever and whenever it is accessed,” said Sanjay Beri, Netskope CEO. “SSE, as the security stack that enables SASE, describes exactly what Netskope already provides to enterprises and governments worldwide. We are extremely proud and feel exceptionally validated – both in the strength of our vision and our ability to execute – that Gartner has recognised Netskope as a leader in this inaugural Magic Quadrant for SSE.”

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the US and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

