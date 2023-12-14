Global firm gets green light to tap SA’s crypto-currency market

As a regulated FSP for crypto assets, Xion Global looks to integrate crypto-currency into everyday commerce in SA.

Crypto payments specialist Xion Global has secured a CASP (Crypto Asset Service Provider) and a FSP (Financial Service Provider) licence, which gives it the green light to trade in crypto-currencies and offer financial services in South Africa.

Based in Singapore and with roots in SA, Xion has developed a Web3 crypto payments gateway that allows product and service businesses to conduct fee-free direct transactions. Using blockchain technology, it seamlessly integrates with e-commerce systems and provides a range of APIs for accepting, sending, and rewarding payments.



A CASP licence certifies compliance with crypto asset regulations and adherence to anti-money laundering rules. An FSP license acknowledges legitimacy and responsible operations in the financial market as a provider of financial services in South Africa.



Xion's Johannesburg-born founder and CEO Ronan Quarmby says securing these licenses in SA is a major step towards integrating crypto-currencies into everyday transactions. "It is in line with our goal of democratising financial services and making them accessible to everyone.”

According to Xion, Africa, and South Africa in particular, presents a significant opportunity for crypto-currency growth and innovation. Factors such as the need for efficient remittance solutions and a large unbanked or underbanked population make crypto an attractive alternative to traditional financial services.

Sub-Saharan Africa accounts for 2.3% of the global transaction volume in cryptocurrency, with an estimated $117.1 billion in on-chain value between July 2022 and June 2023, the company states.



It is estimated that over 5.8 million people in South Africa currently own crypto-currency, which is approximately 9.4% of the country’s total population as of 2022.

Xion Global has listed innovative technology as a key component of its strategy, including 1-click crypto payments, interbank deposit token transfers and multi-chain interoperability payments.