4Sight wins Microsoft award

Andre Cloete, Chief Information Technologies Officer and Tertius Zitzke, Chief Executive Officer.

4Sight won Dynamics Finance and Operations Partner of the Year Award at the 2022 Microsoft South Africa Partner of the Year Awards ceremony held last night.

The Microsoft awards recognise partners in South Africa that have excelled in delivering Microsoft solutions over Microsoft's FY22 fiscal year that clearly provide benefits and success to local customers.

Tertius Zitzke, CEO of the 4Sight Holdings Group, says: “Since I kicked off my career in the IT industry, I have always been involved with the implementation of accounting systems and information technologies for customers. That started back in 1988, from the days of DOS now to Cloud, 35 years later.”

He continues: “The differentiator for us has always been the innovation around solutions and to be the customer’s partner for life. That is what we live and strive for in 4Sight.”

The award received for the Dynamics Finance and Operations Partner of the Year comes at a pivotal time for 4Sight, where they are expanding and growing that division to new heights.

Andre Cloete, 4Sight’s Chief Information Technologies Officer who leads the Information Technologies Cluster and the Dynamics 365 F&O division therein, states: “It is an honour to have received this award. We have an incredibly strong team who have shown the utmost dedication over the last year.”

Zitzke adds: “We are extremely proud of all the staff involved and especially the ones that worked very hard on recent projects to get them delivered and signed off successfully with our customers. With our valued partner, Microsoft, behind us and the assistance they provide for the implementations on a large scale, we also say thank you very much.”

The world has changed in the last three years and it was wonderful to have the first partner event with Microsoft after COVID-19. You could feel the energy last night at the function among everybody competing against each other for the various accolades. However, 4Sight believes it is also about partnering with each other to deliver the best for all customers in the Microsoft ecosystem – a collective Microsoft commitment and focus to achieve this.

4Sight was additionally nominated as finalist in three other categories, namely Application Development Innovation, Business Applications Power Platform and Modern Work. Zitzke concludes: “This reflects that in 4Sight, we have our full business value being delivered through our Information Technologies and Operational Technologies Clusters, with the Business Environment being the glue between these two – all delivered on renowned platforms and systems. Coupled with our Channel Partner business, we can scale with over 750 partners on the African continent today.”