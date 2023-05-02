TrueNorth Group expands services with majority stake acquisition of DataScout Specialist Recruitment

Hardus Odendaal (CEO TrueNorth Group), Archie Marincowitz (Founder DataScout) and Hennie Fouche (MD TrueNorth Group).

Data, AI and software development consultancy, TrueNorth Group, has announced its acquisition of a majority stake in specialist data and software development recruitment firm, DataScout. The acquisition was finalised on 28 April 2023, with DataScout joining the TrueNorth Group from 2 May 2023.

Founded by Archie Marincowitz, DataScout Specialist Recruitment provides tailored recruitment services for data and software development specialists. With over 20 years of experience in the IT industry, Marincowitz recognised a gap in the industry: “In the last couple of years, the demand for specialist data and software development resources has grown at a tremendous rate. The traditional recruitment models just didn’t seem to work anymore. To offer a unique recruitment solution, I created DataScout,” said Marincowitz.

TrueNorth Group has been assisting clients with data and digital strategies for the past two decades and recognised the value in DataScout's offering. "We have a constant demand for skilled data and software resources in our own business, so when we met with DataScout, we immediately saw a synergy in our business models," said Hardus Odendaal, CEO of TrueNorth Group. The acquisition of DataScout will enable TrueNorth Group to expand its offering of specialised contract-based resource augmentation and recruitment services to clients in need of permanent staff.

DataScout will continue matching data professionals to the right opportunities and provide top talent in the areas of data science, data architecture, data engineering and advanced visualisations.