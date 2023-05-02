BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMMUNITY
Companies
Sectors
Data Management
  • Home
  • /
  • Data Management
  • /
  • TrueNorth Group expands services with majority stake acquisition of DataScout Specialist Recruitment

TrueNorth Group expands services with majority stake acquisition of DataScout Specialist Recruitment

Data and software development consultancy, TrueNorth Group, acquires majority stake in specialist recruitment firm, DataScout.
Issued by TrueNorth Group
Johannesburg, 02 May 2023
Visit our press office TrueNorth Group Press Office
Read time 1min 20sec
Comments (0)
Hardus Odendaal (CEO TrueNorth Group), Archie Marincowitz (Founder DataScout) and Hennie Fouche (MD TrueNorth Group).
Hardus Odendaal (CEO TrueNorth Group), Archie Marincowitz (Founder DataScout) and Hennie Fouche (MD TrueNorth Group).

Data, AI and software development consultancy, TrueNorth Group, has announced its acquisition of a majority stake in specialist data and software development recruitment firm, DataScout. The acquisition was finalised on 28 April 2023, with DataScout joining the TrueNorth Group from 2 May 2023.

Founded by Archie Marincowitz, DataScout Specialist Recruitment provides tailored recruitment services for data and software development specialists. With over 20 years of experience in the IT industry, Marincowitz recognised a gap in the industry: “In the last couple of years, the demand for specialist data and software development resources has grown at a tremendous rate. The traditional recruitment models just didn’t seem to work anymore. To offer a unique recruitment solution, I created DataScout,” said Marincowitz.

TrueNorth Group has been assisting clients with data and digital strategies for the past two decades and recognised the value in DataScout's offering. "We have a constant demand for skilled data and software resources in our own business, so when we met with DataScout, we immediately saw a synergy in our business models," said Hardus Odendaal, CEO of TrueNorth Group. The acquisition of DataScout will enable TrueNorth Group to expand its offering of specialised contract-based resource augmentation and recruitment services to clients in need of permanent staff.

DataScout will continue matching data professionals to the right opportunities and provide top talent in the areas of data science, data architecture, data engineering and advanced visualisations.

TrueNorth Group

The TRUENORTH GROUP assists companies to formulate comprehensive data analytics, software development and digital enablement strategies using intelligent and innovative software solutions to achieve more with a focus on driving SMART business outcomes.

We provide your business with end-to-end data services by combining advanced analytical skills, data science and AI to give you a full and holistic digital landscape.

Connect with us for optimized value from your data www.truenorthgroup.co.za

DataScout

DataScout is a specialist recruitment agency focused on assisting clients to find talent in data, cloud, and software development arena.Our candidates are hand-picked and go through a stringent interviewing process to make sure you get the best fit technically, and culturally. We offer complete recruitment solutions and aim to find the ‘Unicorn’ in the data space.

To solve your recruitment challenges partner with us https://datascoutrecruitment.co.za or email at hello@datascoutrecruitment.co.za

See also
ITWeb Africa Brainstorm Career Web ITWeb
Facebook icon Youtube play icon

ITWeb proudly displays the “FAIR” stamp of the Press Council of South Africa, indicating our commitment to adhere to the Code of Ethics for Print and online media which prescribes that our reportage is truthful, accurate and fair. Should you wish to lodge a complaint about our news coverage, please lodge a complaint on the Press Council’s website, www.presscouncil.org.za or email the complaint to enquiries@ombudsman.org.za. Contact the Press Council on 011 4843612.

Copyright © 1996 - 2023 ITWeb Limited. All rights reserved.