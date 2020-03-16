PDC appointed as sole distributor of Urovo AIDC in SA

PDC is pleased to announce that the pioneer of mobile computers and payment terminals and China’s leading provider of mobile POS terminals and PDAs have appointed PDC the new sole distributor in South Africa.

With over 20 years of experience, the Printer Distribution Company has a broad knowledge of leading technologies in various industries, including automotive, medical, manufacturing and logistics.

With the ever-increasing footprint in technology markets, PDC is pleased to partner with Urovo to provide new and exciting technologies that benefit customers and increase business optimisation.

Urovo’s rugged mobile computers with the latest Android OS, RFID and Volume Sensor capabilities will add value to businesses that prepare customers for the future of enterprise mobility. With a broad network of sub-distributors, value-added resellers and dealers, PDC will endeavour to deliver optimal solutions that ensure the growth of the market.

Standard with the Urovo devices is efficient productivity and remote management tools (MDM) that reduce worker downtime and ensures maximum usage. Regardless of your deployment requirements, together with Urovo, PDC has your enterprise mobility needs covered.

This new partnership will be headed up by Caroline Petrich, a well-known industry veteran who has joined PDC as the Urovo Product Manager.

For more information, please go to www.tpdc.co.za.