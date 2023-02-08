Extreme Networks named five times Gartner Magic Quadrant leader for wired, wireless LAN
Gartner has named Extreme Networks a leader in its newly released 2022 Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure Magic Quadrant report. This is the fifth year in a row that Extreme has received this recognition, based on its completeness of vision and ability to execute in the market.
“We are extremely proud to be a preferred distributor of Extreme Networks solutions in South Africa. This recent award underlines the professionalism and dedication of the Extreme team, factors which mirror our own business philosophies and practices,” says Paul Stuttard, CEO, Cape at Duxbury Networking, local distributor for Extreme Networks technology.
Similarly, Extreme shares this accolade with its global distributor network, saying the award “would not be possible without you, our valued partners. Through your efforts, you enable Extreme’s products and solutions to address diverse customer requirements, evolve the access layer market and deliver premier service and global support. We feel this recognition by Gartner is an acknowledgement of the strong channel relationships Extreme has forged with partners like you.”
Extreme has expanded its product portfolio since the previous Magic Quadrant report published in 2021, including announcing the industry’s first outdoor WiFi 6E access point and adding new Digital Twin, AIOps and SD-WAN capabilities to its ExtremeCloud IQ platform.
Extreme helps organisations make the network a strategic asset, removing complexity at every step of the way from deployment to network management and providing visibility and insights around usage and performance. Extreme’s customers benefit from:
- Increased flexibility and choice in deployments. Extreme’s Universal Platforms make it simple for customers to support multiple deployment use cases, operating systems and gradually adopt new technologies while preserving hardware and licences. This reduces hardware obsolescence and associated costs by allowing customers to change their desired use case without replacing expensive hardware.
- Simplified staging and reduced mean time to resolution. Extreme offers the networking industry’s only AIOps-powered digital twin capabilities, available through ExtremeCloud IQ CoPilot. Customers can stage, validate and configure networking hardware prior to delivery, significantly reducing time to deployment. CoPilot also automatically identifies network anomalies and is 99% false alarm-free, eliminating time network administrators must spend manually investigating and resolving performance issues.
- Reduced manual configuration and faster time to deployment. Customers can easily extend and manage network deployments through automated fabric topologies, enabling IT teams to instantly replicate configurations and spend less time setting up new locations and branches.
- Dedicated support throughout network life cycle. Customers trust Extreme to act as a partner, from the beginning of a network project through every subscription renewal. With dedicated account support and a 24/7 Global Technical Assistance Centre, customers are assisted in managing, troubleshooting and upgrading network solutions.
In addition to being named a leader in this report, Extreme has also been recognised as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Wired and Wireless LAN every year since 2018.
"Whether it’s helping a school district better support students in hybrid environments, enabling a manufacturer to use data to address supply chain challenges or providing operational insights for a 50 000-seat stadium, our customers trust us to deliver the innovative solutions and expertise they need to reach their goals. We have increased our market position by making networking strategic, simple and flexible for customers and by finding new ways to help them drive more value from their investment in Extreme. Being ranked as a leader in this report for five years running demonstrates the effectiveness of a customer-first strategy,” says Ed Meyercord, President and CEO of Extreme Networks.
Duxbury Networking
Since its formation in 1984 by CEO, Graham Duxbury, Duxbury Networking has embraced ongoing technological changes within the ICT sector in order to provide its customers with access to the latest trends and solutions. Satisfying the evolving and diverse needs of its customer base is achieved through an emphasis on sourcing cost-effective, high-quality products from carefully selected local and international vendors. Aligned with this is the provision of uncompromising technical support, which is possible due to an extensive investment in the training and upskilling of its team. The company is driven to take an active role in reshaping and redefining the South African digital landscape in its mission to help its customers build a network that will support current and future technologies.
Extreme Networks
Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) is a leader in cloud networking focused on delivering services that connect devices, applications, and people in new ways. It pushes the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. 50 000 customers globally trust its end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on its top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before.
