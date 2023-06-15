Introducing Cognite AI, the Generative AI Accelerator for Industrial Data and Value Realization

Cognite AI, the Generative AI Accelerator for Industrial Data and Value Realization. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Cognite, a globally recognized leader in industrial software, today announced the launch of Cognite AI, the Generative AI Accelerator for Industrial Data and Value Realization. Cognite AI, a comprehensive suite of Generative AI capabilities within Cognite’s core Industrial DataOps platform, Cognite Data Fusion, adds to the company’s innovative industrial-specific offering around energy, manufacturing, and power and renewables, and is fully open to all partners to create tailored industrial solutions. Cognite Data Fusion with Cognite AI improves operations by rapidly accelerating cloud adoption and increasing the efficiency of industrial workflows by 10x.

In industrial organizations, significant domain-specific context is required before Generative AI can be applied to critical decision-making across low risk tolerance domains in production, maintenance, and reliability. Cognite AI solves this industrial data and AI problem by delivering simple access to complex industrial data and building Generative AI into every aspect of the product experience, enabling stakeholders in both IT and Operations to generate valuable, cross-data-source insights.

“Industrial data is a critical part of making informed decisions on business operations, yet complex and labor intensive to reconcile into actionable insights,” said Judson Althoff, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Microsoft. “Cognite AI addresses this need by building upon the power of the Microsoft Cloud and its AI capabilities to deliver rich, contextualized data and generative AI analytics services to help energy, manufacturing, and power and renewables customers accelerate efficiency and value realization of their industrial workflows.”

“Celanese is building the Digital Plant of the Future and we rely on Cognite Data Fusion on Microsoft Azure to put the right data into the hands of our experts so they can spend less time identifying problems and more time finding solutions,” said Ibrahim Al-Syed, Director of Digital Manufacturing at Celanese. “Generative AI is a powerful tool that will be key to enabling our people. With Cognite AI as part of our digital strategy, we can improve work experiences by unifying people, data, processes, and systems with a common platform.”

“Cognite AI accelerates the application of modern software technology in industrial digitalization. It informs the industrial user, empowers the industrial operator and enables industrial facilities to be efficient and sustainable,” said Girish Rishi, Cognite CEO. “With Cognite AI, we have developed an innovative architecture that eliminates hallucinations, mitigates data leakage, and enables trust and access control. This is how we make AI work for industry.”

Cognite Data Fusion delivers revolutionary cross-domain collaboration to drive operational excellence with capabilities that include:

Cognite AI : An innovative architecture that unifies Generative AI (LLMs such as GPT 3.5/4 and PaLM) with Cognite’s specific Data Modeling and Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) capabilities. Cognite AI uniquely augments the ability of generic-purpose LLMs to retrieve data from customers’ private sources to generate more purposeful, accurate, and sophisticated outputs based on customers’ own private industrial data, within the customers’ secure and protected SaaS tenant. Cognite AI provides business end-users a way to create low code applications using natural language.

: An innovative architecture that unifies Generative AI (LLMs such as GPT 3.5/4 and PaLM) with Cognite’s specific Data Modeling and Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) capabilities. Cognite AI uniquely augments the ability of generic-purpose LLMs to retrieve data from customers’ private sources to generate more purposeful, accurate, and sophisticated outputs based on customers’ own private industrial data, within the customers’ secure and protected SaaS tenant. Cognite AI provides business end-users a way to create low code applications using natural language. Industrial DataOps: Get AI-enhanced data onboarding from all OT, IT, engineering, and robotics data sources, complete with lineage, quality assurance, and governance. These market leading Industrial DataOps capabilities are a requirement for a robust data foundation to scale asset-to-asset and site-to-site in hours and weeks, not months.

Get AI-enhanced data onboarding from all OT, IT, engineering, and robotics data sources, complete with lineage, quality assurance, and governance. These market leading Industrial DataOps capabilities are a requirement for a robust data foundation to scale asset-to-asset and site-to-site in hours and weeks, not months. Data Modeling: Built-in AI contextualization to automatically map data relationships, creating a living industrial knowledge graph, and building the foundation for real-time digital twins that are automatically enriched with live data and event streams. Capture field worker notes and observations all in context, all instantly sharable.

Built-in AI contextualization to automatically map data relationships, creating a living industrial knowledge graph, and building the foundation for real-time digital twins that are automatically enriched with live data and event streams. Capture field worker notes and observations all in context, all instantly sharable. Industrial Canvas: Get all OT, IT, engineering, robotics data (time series, events, P&IDs, documents, work orders, asset hierarchies, images, simulation, 3D, and more) in a single, collaborative workspace with native AI Copilot functionality to answer operational questions, compile and develop no-code applications, and analyze complex scenarios up to 90% faster than before.

Get all OT, IT, engineering, robotics data (time series, events, P&IDs, documents, work orders, asset hierarchies, images, simulation, 3D, and more) in a single, collaborative workspace with native AI Copilot functionality to answer operational questions, compile and develop no-code applications, and analyze complex scenarios up to 90% faster than before. APM Intelligence App Suite: Three ready-to-use cross data-source applications for digital-first age business workflows across reliability, operations, and maintenance, and accelerate value realization from existing APM investments without complex and costly rearchitecting and change management programs.

Request a demo and learn more about how Cognite Data Fusion with Cognite AI empowers operations, digital teams, application developers, and more with true, at scale digital transformation​: