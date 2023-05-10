Obscure Technologies expands portfolio with BITM solutions
Cyber security specialist Obscure Technologies has announced the conclusion of a distributorship agreement with BlueVision ITM (BITM) whose solutions target early intervention and threat detection in the cyber security arena.
BITM is a multinational organisation with a product division based in Canada and a service division based in South Africa. Within its product division, BITM is an IOT-focused cyber security vendor whose solution impacts the IOT ecosystem through unique, security-focused sensors. These sensors detect and alert companies about cyber threats and anomaly activities outside of their secure network boundaries, which helps them to be more aware and prepared for potential breaches.
The service division is based in South Africa and its goal is to identify weaknesses and risks to businesses’ cyber security controls. BITM’s core offering consists of cyber security offensive and incident response services. In 2022, BITM achieved CREST Accreditation for Penetration Testing, Vulnerability Assessment as well as Incident Response – CREST is a global community of cyber security businesses and professionals working to keep information safe in a digital world.
BITM Director Christo Coetzer says at its core, BITM is committed to delivering high-quality cyber security solutions that enable clients to operate confidently and safely. “Our solutions are rooted in three fundamental tenets of practicality, impact and value creation. We take pride in the success of our business through the quality of our deliverables as we strive to offer technology and services based on efficiency and effectiveness,” he adds.
He confirms the company made a strategic decision to collaborate with Obscure Technologies, a well-established cyber security organisation. “This partnership aims to capitalise on Obscure Technologies' extensive distribution network and together expand our reach to a broader customer base. This will enable us to enhance our market presence and sales potential,” he says.
Francois van Hirtum, CTO at Obscure Technologies, says the company is constantly expanding its portfolio to help businesses mitigate risk more comprehensively. "There is significant demand for BITM solutions as they address the security threat landscape. With the inclusion of this new vendor in our portfolio, we are providing our valued partners with an opportunity to generate new revenue streams from their existing customer base while addressing a critical need in the ransomware and malware space. This offering supports business continuity and resiliency, which have both become increasingly essential and we are excited to bring it to market,” concludes Van Hirtum.
Obscure Technologies
Obscure Technologies was founded in 2016 by a group of specialist security professionals whose combined IP and experience has been gained through working for and with global IT and security giants, over the years. We specialise in bringing the world’s leading security solutions to market. Obscure Technologies operates throughout the African continent.
We remain at the forefront of world and local security technology trends through our strategic partnerships with leading vendors. Moreover, we deliver end-to-end innovative technology solutions to our partner community.
Further information: www.obscuretech.net
Contact:
Surita Schoeman
Marketing, Obscure Technologies
Surita.schoeman@obscuretech.net
(+27) 12 941 2032
Gauteng Office
T: (+27) 12 941 2032:E: info@obscuretech.net
Block B, Unit 2, Top Floor, Southdowns Office Park, 21 Karee Street, Irene, Centurion, 0157
Western Cape Office
T: (+27) 12 941 2032:E: info@obscuretech.net
403 Speakers Corner, 31-37 Parliament Street, Cape town, 8001
BITM
Established in 2015, BITM helps businesses with cyber security early intervention and threat detection. BITM brings together business knowledge and technical expertise to offer market leading solutions that help organisations to significantly improve their cyber security posture. Our professionals are the best in the industry, with advanced skills and hands on experience.
Further information: www.bitm.co.za