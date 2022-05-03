Megaport Announces Strategic Partnership With Bechtle as Network as a Service (NaaS) Vendor Partner

Megaport Limited (ASX: MP1) ("Megaport"), a global leading Network as a Service (NaaS) provider, announced it has entered into a distribution agreement with Bechtle, Germany’s largest IT system house and a leading IT e-commerce provider in Europe. The agreement will make Megaport’s global, private Software Defined Network (SDN) platform available through Bechtle to companies looking to modernise their networks and accelerate digital transformation.

“Bringing Megaport’s leading NaaS platform into the Bechtle portfolio makes it easier for customers to modernise their network connectivity and connect quickly to leading cloud service providers,” said Rodney Foreman, Chief Revenue Officer at Megaport. “Whether customers are addressing multicloud architectures, bridging SD-WAN to cloud, or enabling hybrid environments, Megaport’s platform makes it easy to securely and rapidly connect critical IT services. Bechtle’s European footprint and reach, combined with their expertise in IT solutions, makes them ideal to expand and deepen our channel relationships.”

“With Megaport, we are expanding our portfolio with innovative and scalable IaaS-solutions that are required by today’s competitive companies,” explained Ralf Beck, Director Software Product Management Infrastructure at Bechtle. “The provision of services by German data centres and the connectivity to leading cloud providers round off Megaport’s range of service.”

By using Megaport, Bechtle customers can enjoy the following benefits:

Improved network performance with reduced jitter and latency.

Reduced cloud egress costs to cloud on-ramps when compared to internet rates.

Point-and-click network provisioning to support interconnection between branch locations, data centres, cloud providers, and IT services without any hardware requirements.

Real-time provisioning of virtual network infrastructure and interconnections.

Secure, private hybrid cloud and multicloud connections to more than 360 service providers, 750+ enabled data centres, and 240+ cloud interconnect points.

With more than 80 IT system houses in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland as well as e-commerce companies in 14 European countries, Bechtle offers a blend of direct IT product sales and extensive systems integration services to midsized business, large corporations, and public-sector organisations. Backed by extensive experience and expertise in future-proof IT architecture, Bechtle values traditional infrastructures as well as current trends in digitalisation, cloud computing, modern workplace, security, and IT-as-a-Service.

Megaport helps businesses deploy a global, high-availability network in minutes, not months. Megaport’s NaaS platform provides private, scalable, on-demand connectivity to the world’s leading cloud service providers, such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. The company’s solutions enable agile, flexible, high-performance networking for a fraction of the cost of traditional methods.