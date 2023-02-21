Wemade Updates the Highest Floors of Magic Square and Secret Peak in MIR4!

The highest floors for Magic Square and Secret Peak were updated in MIR 4 (Graphic: Wemade)

Wemade updated its blockbuster MMORPG MIR4 to expand the highest floors of Magic Square and Secret Peak on February 21st, 2023.

The powerful monsters spawned on the newly added 9th floor will give high-level characters opportunities to gain a lot of EXP. Characters can join an Expedition to participate in various Missions to obtain rewards that help with character growth, such as “Legendary Darkened Enhancement Stone,” “Epic Snow Panax,” and more.

MIR4 introduced a new Party Leader Spirit, “Luminous Setra.” “Luminous Setra” is a Legendary Light Spirit that has a unique effect that increases Physical Defense. The user that has summoned this Spirit can share the Party Leader skill with nearby party members, through which the party's Physical Defense and Spell Defense increases greatly for a set period of time.

Meanwhile, the “Sweet Flutter of Love” event is underway until March 6th, 2023. Users can receive various rewards such as “Epic Divine Dragon’s Enhancement Stone,” “Legendary Blue Dragon Statue,” and more, depending on the number of attendances in the “Sweet 14-day Check-in Event.”

Furthermore, MIR4 has changed its payment method from HYDRA to WEMIX$. Users can exchange HYDRA or WEMIX$ in their balance for pWEMIX$ to make various purchases such as the Mission Scroll and more in the in-game Shop. The introduction of WEMIX$ will maintain the values of numerous products even with fluctuations in the market price of game tokens. The WEMIX$ Payment system is only available in the PC version.

