Optimise your data centre, cloud estates with expert integrated clustering

Cloud investments are stabilising as companies determine what blend of cloud and on-premises configurations work the best for their operations. A large part of such optimisation is to ensure the availability of high-performance applications and databases through strategic clustering.

Thus, choosing the best cluster integration strategy and partner, such as mWtech, will deliver substantial gains.

Cloud adoption is slowing down. All the major public hyperscale providers – Amazon, Google and Microsoft – revealed that they are experiencing slower growth in their cloud services in recent quarters. This change follows the rapid adoption of cloud services and hosting during the pandemic years, and all three firms rationalise that companies now focus on optimising and improving their established cloud and data centre investments.

A key part of these exercises is how to handle the availability of high-performance applications and databases. Specifically, organisations want to ensure they have the best load-balancing and data topology to ensure prime availability and calibrated performance for emerging use cases such as analytics and artificial intelligence.

mWtech delivers superior cluster integration

mWtech specialises in sophisticated enterprise integrations. Whether on-premises or in the cloud, a primary data centre or distributed over several locations, we've helped numerous listed and private enterprises get the most from their applications and data.

As part of our integration services, we configure software clusters across data centres, including:

Integration and API, including managed file transfer and EDI messaging;

Big memory for distributed environments and underlying systems of records;

Natural, EntireX and ApplinX for legacy integration; and

IBM WebSphere MQ messaging.

mWtech provides technical consultations to customers who wish to implement integration solutions in their distributed private computing environments. We provide blueprints of suggested architectures and data centre infrastructure set-up proposals.

Our services include re-hosting mainframes and Unix systems to Linux. Once applications become available for clustering, we configure the integration platforms and integrate Cobol and Natural code into the distributed environments. mWtech is a Software AG-certified delivery partner and we validate our recommendations with Software AG products' SME.

Cluster integration boosts performance

Companies often run databases such as Microsoft SQL Server and Oracle Database in clusters to ensure performance and availability, providing real-time replications to ensure quick responses during failovers. These clusters can run as active-passive and active-active, but today's distributed environments overwhelmingly prefer the latter, including more real-time replications on hardware, network and software levels.

At mWtech, we've encountered several enterprise requirements to design and configure highly available and truly resilient software clusters, including integration hubs, relational and hierarchical databases, big memory and more. Implementing integration platforms requires understanding high-availability patterns and technologies, especially if companies want to get the most from geo-clustered on-premises estates.

For example, many companies want to utilise disaster recovery sites as active cluster components. This all-active cluster configuration drastically reduces the risk of failover to the standby environment. Such cluster configurations can avoid many production outages. The proper cluster integration also enables easier and safer maintenance: a component could be taken offline for troubleshooting or upgrades while other cluster components handle the load.

Integrate Legacy and Modern Tech with mWtech

mWtech has implemented many infrastructure set-up projects, using clustering capabilities and data products in our integration to meet high availability standards. We implement performance measurement on our infrastructure projects to help customers evaluate and benchmark their business systems in real-time.

Our business and technology experts are specialists at integrating legacy and current systems, ensuring they align with business expectations and technology realities.

We have extensive cluster integration experience that delivers rapid results. mWtech travels the entire journey with our customers. We use our vendor access and mWtech's business, project and technology skills to accelerate digital transformation while retaining the positive qualities of critical legacy technologies.

mWtech offers free demonstrations of our processes and customer cases, helping you choose and motivate your environment's best modernisation and integration steps. Contact us to learn more about mWtech's services or how we use integration to improve your business performance.

