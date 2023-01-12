Webinar: Accelerating learning for future-focused organisations

For many years, organisations have been under pressure to change. Well before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, business leaders were concerned that their companies were too slow, too siloed, and too mired in complex legacy infrastructure.

What many CEOs feared, and what the crisis confirmed, was that their businesses were designed for a world that is slipping away. The time of predictability and stability is over, and companies that are agile and able to adapt quickly, are the ones that are staying ahead of the curve.

This is why learning as a function has become a strategic tool to help businesses navigate change, accelerate future preparedness, and compete successfully in new markets.

For learning and development leaders, the future lies in designing learning programs that demonstrate inclusiveness, purpose, growth, and camaraderie, going beyond check-the-box learning practices.

Accelerating learning with purpose

To help companies along this journey, learning platforms can accelerate organisational learning with purpose.

Corporate learning solutions are designed for professionals who would like to explore the latest technology in partner, customer, and sales training.

Modern learning platforms can deliver personalised, on-brand learning at scale, create continuous engagement, integrate learning platforms with other enterprise applications, and build unified learning environments.

