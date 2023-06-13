MIR4 Updates ‘Mirage Ship’ That Roams the Worlds of Several Dimensions

Wemade’s blockbuster MMORPG MIR4 revealed a new area, Mirage Ship, on June 13th (Graphic Wemade)

Wemade’s blockbuster MMORPG MIR4 revealed a new area, Mirage Ship, on June 13.

Mirage Ship is a ship powered by Spirit Stones to roam the worlds of several different dimensions. Users will be able to get on board this ship through Phantasia Desert.

Through the Mirage Ship, users will be able to move to fields located in different dimensions. New field bosses “Void Bull Specter” and “Heavenly Ice Demon” appear in the fields, and abundant rewards will be given to users who defeat these bosses. Users will also be able to complete various missions and fight powerful monsters in “Mirage Ship Inner Cabins” and “Mirage Ship Engine Room,” which are exclusive contents for the Mirage Ship.

Moreover, maximum character level will be increased to 190, and characters will be given a Coffer box containing “Legendary Divine Dragon's Enhancement Stone" and “Legendary Noirsoul Herb" will be given upon reaching level 190. The maximum stages of Conquests, Constitution, and Inner Force will also be increased, enhancing character stats.

Various events are scheduled to celebrate the update of “Mirage Ship” in MIR4.

First, “Goblin’s Spacetime Compass Exchange Shop” will be open from June 13 to 26th. Users will be able to bring “Spacetime Compass” obtained from hunting field and portal monsters to the NPC “Lost Goblin” located in each major city to exchange with items such as 4 new types of Codex Badges, “Epic Yellow Dragon's Gift Box” containing “Dragon Material Summon Ticket,” and “Epic Silver Dragon's Gift Box” containing various Summon Tickets and Enhancement Stones.

The “Mirage Ship 14-Day Check-in” event will also take place until July 10. All users can receive many gifts including “Divine Dragon's Blessing Ticket” and “Legendary Darkened Enhancement Stone” depending on the days of attendance.

Users will also be able to participate in “Divine Dragon’s Blessing,” which will give them the opportunity to attempt to combine items again, as well as the “Mirage Ship Celebration Summon Ticket Discount” event, which sells 9 types of summon items in the shop for 500 Copper.

>From My Battle, To Our War! Detailed information on MIR4 can be found on the official website.

