Transnet maps digital journey with Huawei

Transnet has set out to digitalise its railway network and ports, as it repositions its freight transportation system to improve competitiveness.

The company’s digital strategy is founded on the use of innovative ICT to improve the connectivity, capacity and bandwidth of South Africa's rail, port and pipeline networks.

Transnet also aims to improve its performance and capacity using real-time data. To achieve this, it has partnered with Huawei to build an “upgradable and easy-to-maintain transmission backbone network featuring high bandwidth and reliability”.

Huawei says the network enables the real-time and efficient transmission of a massive amount of business data, supporting emerging services and solidifying Transnet's digital strategy.

Transnet manages more than 30 000km of rails, and its rail infrastructure accounts for 80% of all rail infrastructure in Africa.

In addition, it has 114 backbone nodes and numerous optical cable lines across South Africa.

However, the global Chinese company says Transnet’s existing Synchronous Digital Hierarchy (SDH) network has many limitations.

SDH is a group of fibre-optic transmission rates that transport digital signals with different capacities.

On Transnet’s SDH network, Huawei says: “The SDH 2.5G/10G backbone network had reached the end of its lifecycle, unable to support Transnet's production and operations. On top of that, operating the obsolete SDH network was not efficient, and integration with newer technologies was troublesome, slowing down the company’s digitalisation initiatives and business expansion.

“In response, Huawei deployed the all-optical backbone network solution for railways, building an independent large-capacity wavelength division multiplexing (WDM) transmission network that meets Transnet's business and production security requirements.”

According to Huawei, the project used next-generation intelligent and simplified OptiX OSN 9800 series products.

“These intelligent, large-capacity MS-OTN products integrate optical and packet functions, providing the transmission capacity of 100G and beyond. They feature high reliability, low latency and deterministic quality, and support end-to-end native hard pipe networks from the access layer to the transport layer.

“The system can now centrally carry Transnet's different businesses at multiple layers and interfaces, ensuring independent and secure operations.

“To enhance the stability and scalability of the operation network, Transnet adopted Huawei's dense WDM technology that supports a single wavelength capacity of at least 100Gbit/s.”

With it, Huawei notes, Transnet has upgraded its 100G network and provides customers nationwide with larger capacity, faster speed and more redundant bandwidth connections.

In addition, Huawei says its all-optical backbone network solution for railways will deliver the much-needed network capacity to support Transnet's digital transformation and ‘cloudfication’.

“Transnet uses the upgraded network to ensure reliable and high-bandwidth network connections for its rail production business. At the same time, it offers other customers bandwidth operation services, such as bandwidth leasing. This helps Transnet diversify its revenue sources.”