TELUS International expands global operations to Africa

TELUS International (NYSE and TSX: TIXT), a leading digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds and delivers next-generation solutions, including artificial intelligence (AI) and content moderation, for global and disruptive brands, today announced it has established operations in South Africa and Morocco. TELUS International now operates in 32 countries located across five continents around the world.

“TELUS International’s expansion into Africa is a continued advancement of our company’s growth strategy, further augmenting our robust and agile global delivery model to provide even more diversified, client-tailored and high-quality support from key outsourcing destinations. By establishing our footprint on the continent in both Morocco and South Africa, our team is able to effectively meet near-term client demand while establishing a strong foundation from which to grow,” said Jeff Puritt, President and CEO of TELUS International.

“Our caring culture and differentiated, end-to-end digital capabilities will help ensure TELUS International stands out as an attractive employer in the region and a high value partner for global brands. Our long-term goal is to ramp our operations more meaningfully in the years ahead, progressing thoughtfully in building our presence over time. We are confident that our 18 year track record of successful global expansion will serve us well in this regard, unlocking for our stakeholders meaningful opportunities related to digital CX, trust & safety and AI services,” added Puritt.

Highly skilled, multilingual talent pools and world-class infrastructure

South Africa and Morocco are fast-growing business services hubs known for their talent pools of young, educated, and highly-skilled digital natives ready to access the employment market every year. The availability of individuals who are fluent in several languages, including English, French, German, Dutch and Italian, as well as the broad spectrum of cultures and ethnicities present in these countries will enable TELUS International to further augment its highly-engaged, and diverse global team. Additionally, South Africa and Morocco are strategically located in favorable time zones to accommodate the company’s clients across Europe and North America, and both countries possess world-class infrastructures with strong broadband networks and economies to support future growth.

“TELUS International’s unwavering commitment to invest in our team members and the regions where we operate will carry forward with our operations in Africa. In addition to providing a multitude of learning and development and career growth opportunities for our newest team members, our company will work alongside community leaders, not-for-profits and charitable organizations to support local volunteer initiatives as well as community employment programs,” concluded Puritt.

Contact us

Global and disruptive brands looking to enhance their digital customer experience can contact our team of experts to learn how we can tailor our end-to-end solutions for all stages of growth. TELUS International’s more than 75,000 team members deliver integrated digital CX, leading digital IT solutions and trust & safety and AI services at scale in 50+ CX languages and 500+ data annotation languages and dialects from our South Africa and Morocco delivery locations, and beyond.