EOH gains Top Employer status by building empowering workplace

The EOH Group is proud to announce it has received Top Employer certification from the Top Employers Institute, the global authority on recognising excellence in people practices. The accolade demonstrates that EOH is succeeding in building a forward-thinking workplace that allows its diverse people to grow and thrive. It also signals that the group is well-equipped to implement its growth strategy in 2023.

“It is a great honour for EOH to receive this coveted certification,” says EOH CEO Stephen van Coller. “The award indicates that our improved people and culture practices are in line with the highest global standards and that we are well on our way to making EOH one of the coolest places to work in the tech industry.

“The group is committed to building a culture and work environment where our people feel valued and have the opportunity to realise their potential. We have worked hard on our employee value proposition as we believe our people are our key asset. So we are delighted that we have been recognised by a reputable global organisation as a business that puts its people first.”

EOH participated in the Top Employer programme to benchmark itself against international best people practices and obtain a roadmap for continuous improvement of its employee value proposition.

Malisha Awunor, EOH Group Head People and Culture, says this is only the start of EOH’s journey to become the most attractive place to work in the tech industry. “In future, EOH will work on enhancing these people best practices and tailoring our culture to support our diverse people. The group recognises the individuality of its people and follows a personalised approach to meeting their needs. This award adds further credibility to the group’s People survey results that showed 88% of respondents are proud to work at EOH and 84% of leavers would return to EOH for the right role.”

The certification as Top Employer is no mean feat. The process involves a detailed audit of a company’s performance across six human resources elements made up of 350 sub areas based on supporting evidence.

What is highly encouraging is the group’s performance against global best practices in the following areas: business strategy, people strategy and leadership; and ethics and integrity and diversity and inclusion.

The group’s outperformance in the areas of business strategy, people strategy and leadership can be attributed to its programmes and initiatives aimed at supporting and developing people in the company.

In the area spanning diversity and inclusion, EOH shone for its efforts to create a workplace where everyone is respected for being their true selves and doing their best work as a result. The group has established an array of forums and platforms to this end and it is a signatory to leading United Nations principles that promote these objectives.

“The group considers all facets of its people in engaging them,” says Awunor. “EOH is building a workplace where we enable, grow, include and care for our people.”