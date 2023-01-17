Comprehensive guide to security operations

An employee clicked a malicious link in a phishing e-mail and an attacker, armed with ransomware, breaks into your enterprise. It’s 5:30am. Do you trust that your enterprise and security team are resilient enough to fight the attack without significantly impacting the business?

Resiliency, in this case, means detecting the attack with well-configured tools across endpoints, the network and cloud working in harmony to raise the right alarms. It means having skilled security engineers on duty at 5:30am to quickly grab and investigate the alert. They have the know-how and business buy-in to act independently to remove or contain the first workstation from the network, plus revoke and reset the user permissions for the tricked employee. All these steps must happen in minutes to successfully fight the attack.

Finally, the security team needs the time and context to holistically fix the defences that led to this minor breach versus playing Whac-a-mole, system by system.

Please download to read on.