BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMPANY
Companies
Sectors
Governance risk and compliance

Comprehensive guide to security operations

How to minimise risk and continuously improve your security posture.
Issued by Arctic Wolf Networks
Johannesburg, 17 Jan 2023
More content from Arctic Wolf Networks Press Office
Read time 1min

An employee clicked a malicious link in a phishing e-mail and an attacker, armed with ransomware, breaks into your enterprise. It’s 5:30am. Do you trust that your enterprise and security team are resilient enough to fight the attack without significantly impacting the business? 

Resiliency, in this case, means detecting the attack with well-configured tools across endpoints, the network and cloud working in harmony to raise the right alarms. It means having skilled security engineers on duty at 5:30am to quickly grab and investigate the alert. They have the know-how and business buy-in to act independently to remove or contain the first workstation from the network, plus revoke and reset the user permissions for the tricked employee. All these steps must happen in minutes to successfully fight the attack. 

Finally, the security team needs the time and context to holistically fix the defences that led to this minor breach versus playing Whac-a-mole, system by system.

Please download to read on.

Login with
ITWeb Africa Brainstorm Career Web ITWeb
Facebook icon Youtube play icon

ITWeb proudly displays the “FAIR” stamp of the Press Council of South Africa, indicating our commitment to adhere to the Code of Ethics for Print and online media which prescribes that our reportage is truthful, accurate and fair. Should you wish to lodge a complaint about our news coverage, please lodge a complaint on the Press Council’s website, www.presscouncil.org.za or email the complaint to enquiries@ombudsman.org.za. Contact the Press Council on 011 4843612.

Copyright © 1996 - 2023 ITWeb Limited. All rights reserved.