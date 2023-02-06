Mindware Aligns with Saudi Vision 2030 by Showcasing Multi-digital Technologies at LEAP’ 23

Mindware, a leading Value-Added Distributor in the Saudi market, announced its participation for the second year at LEAP, the global platform for the most disruptive technology professionals, taking place in Riyadh between 6 – 9 February. With digital transformation, cybersecurity, connectivity, data management and AI adoption being a top priority for Saudi organizations, Mindware, with a large and varied portfolio of world class vendors, is participating at LEAP to support customers as well as partners on their transformation journeys. In doing so, the company is fully aligned with the Saudi Vision 2030 which advocates digitization as a key driver of change and betterment of the Kingdom and economy.

Mr. Fadi Matta, General Manager, Mindware Saudi Arabia comments, “We are thrilled to be a part of Leap and to showcase our vendor’s innovative solutions that contributes and supports the technology development and its growth in the Kingdom. At Mindware, we recognize the value of integrity, empowerment, and adaptability. By attracting, developing and retaining top talent, we are able to provide the most comprehensive technology solutions for digital transformation. Our objective as a company is to help drive technological prosperity in this region, and to be the preferred choice for both, our vendors and partners. We believe in the potential of this initiative and look forward to collaborating with other industry leaders to drive progress and help shape the future of technology. Together, we can achieve greater success.”

Mindware will be hosting more than 25 key vendors at their stand - leaders in the areas of infrastructure, networking, cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence. These include Dell Technologies, RSA, Kodak Alaris, Barracuda, Ivanti, Archer, Trellix, Cloud System, Rubrik, Trend Micro, Riverbed, Lenovo, Forcepoint and Microsoft. The distributor will also be showcasing technologies from five new vendors that the company recently signed partnerships with, including R&M, Cloudflare, Acronis, Genesys and Software AG.

Mindware will be exhibiting from stand number E50 in hall 3. The company’s high-tech booth for this year has been designed to enhance visual communication, along with a welcoming space for face-to-face interactions with partners and vendors.