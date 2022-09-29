Celebrating 15 years of online training, SANS Institute announces updated OnDemand training platform

SANS Institute, the global leader in cyber security training and certifications, today announced the launch of its updated OnDemand platform. SANS utilised direct student and customer feedback to shape the all-new OnDemand experience that includes enhanced features for students to be more successful. This release follows SANS’ 15th anniversary of SANS OnDemand, which has provided online learning to more than 100 000 students worldwide.

“With an ever-changing cyber landscape, tightening budgets and rising travel costs, more and more businesses are looking to SANS OnDemand to help secure their organisation at the best return on investment,” said Andrew Williams, Director of Digital at the SANS Institute. "SANS has been a pioneer in online training, delivering exceptional learning outcomes to students and improved security posture to organisations globally."

The new OnDemand experience was designed with accessibility and usability in mind from the beginning. Students can still train on their own schedule, now within a state-of-the-art and easy-to-use OnDemand interface created to maximise their learning experience. New features include an updated video player, a refreshed sidebar with outlines, course books, notes, improved search and new bookmarking capabilities. They can also take their training on the go with easy access to course content available online or offline with the SANS OnDemand mobile app. Help and support are even easier to find, including the ability to live chat or ask questions with a GIAC-certified Subject Matter Expert.

“I was a mom to a one-year-old and working full-time as a physical therapist when I joined the SANS WiCyS (Women in Cybersecurity) Academy. The key to my success and getting through the coursework was the flexibility SANS OnDemand offered me. I would use the mobile app to play the lectures in my car and then replay them if there was something I did not understand,” said Christine Morency, a SANS graduate. “I’d listen on the go, to and from daycare, the supermarket and work – anywhere I was going, SANS OnDemand went with me. I got to use my time at home to do reading, highlighting, indexing and the labs. It’s what made SANS work for me, and I could not be happier after landing my current job as a Cloud Security Engineer!”

SANS OnDemand offers convenient and flexible online cyber security training, anytime and anywhere. With cyber attacks on the rise, there has never been a better time to develop an organisation’s workforce with courses that are created and taught by world-renowned experts and are designed to build real-world cyber security skills. Students have praised SANS OnDemand training as being top-notch, with an exceptional training experience that offers trackable progress and achievement milestones.

To learn more about the platform and see a showcase of features and benefits, visit: https://www.sans.org/u/1n9h.