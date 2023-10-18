ViiV Healthcare to present 23 abstracts from innovative HIV treatment and prevention portfolio at EACS 2023

Dovato is indicated as a complete regimen to treat HIV-1 infection in adults with no antiretroviral (ARV) treatment history or to replace the current ARV regimen in those who are virologically suppressed (HIV-1 RNA <50 copies/mL) on a stable ARV regimen with no history of treatment failure and no known resistance to any component of Dovato.

Please consult the full Summary of Product Characteristics for all the safety information: Dovato 50 mg/300 mg film-coated tablets

About Vocabria

Vocabria (cabotegravir) injection is indicated, in combination with rilpivirine injection, for the treatment of Human Immunodeficiency Virus type 1 (HIV-1) infection in adults who are virologically suppressed (HIV-1 RNA <50 copies/mL) on a stable antiretroviral regimen without present or past evidence of viral resistance to, and no prior virological failure with agents of the non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NNRTI) and integrase inhibitor (INI) class.

Vocabria tablets are indicated in combination with rilpivirine tablets for the short-term treatment of HIV-1 infection in adults who are virologically suppressed (HIV-1 RNA <50 copies/mL) on a stable antiretroviral regimen without present or past evidence of viral resistance to, and no prior virological failure with agents of the NNRTI and INI class for:

oral lead in to assess tolerability of Vocabria and rilpivirine prior to administration of long acting Vocabria injection plus long acting rilpivirine injection.

and rilpivirine prior to administration of long acting injection plus long acting rilpivirine injection. oral therapy for adults who will miss planned dosing with Vocabria injection plus rilpivirine injection.

Vocabria tablets are only indicated for treatment of HIV-1 in combination with rilpivirine tablets, therefore, the prescribing information for Edurant tablets should also be consulted for recommended dosing.

Please consult the full Summary of Product Characteristics for all the safety information: Vocabria 400mg/600 mg prolonged-release suspension for injectionand Vocabria 30 mg film-coated tablets

About Rekambys

Rekambys is indicated, in combination with cabotegravir injection, for the treatment of HIV‑1 infection in adults who are virologically suppressed (HIV-1 RNA < 50 copies/mL) on a stable antiretroviral regimen without present or past evidence of viral resistance to, and no prior virological failure with, agents of the NNRTI and INI class.

Rekambys should always be co-administered with a cabotegravir injection. The prescribing information for cabotegravir injection should be consulted for recommended dosing.

Rekambys may be initiated with oral lead-in or without (direct to injection).

Please consult the full Summary of Product Characteristics for all the safety information: Rekambys 600mg/900 mg prolonged-release suspension for injection

About Rukobia

Rukobia, in combination with other antiretrovirals, is indicated for the treatment of adults with multidrug resistant HIV-1 infection for whom it is otherwise not possible to construct a suppressive anti-viral regimen. Recommended dose is 600mg fostemsavir twice daily.

Please consult the full Summary of Product Characteristics for all the safety information: Rukobia 600 mg prolonged-release tablets

About Apretude

Apretude is a medicine used for preventing sexually transmitted HIV-1 infection (pre-exposure prophylaxis or PrEP) in adults and adolescents weighing at least 35 kg who are at high risk of being infected. It should be used in combination with safer sex practices, such as using condoms. Apretude contains the active substance cabotegravir.

Please consult the full Summary of Product Characteristics for all the safety information: Apretude 600 mg prolonged-release suspension for injection

Trademarks are owned by or licensed to the ViiV Healthcare group of companies.

About ViiV Healthcare

ViiV Healthcare is a global specialist HIV company established in November 2009 by GSK (LSE: GSK) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) dedicated to delivering advances in treatment and care for people living with HIV and for people who are at risk of acquiring HIV. Shionogi became a ViiV shareholder in October 2012. The company’s aims are to take a deeper and broader interest in HIV and AIDS than any company has done before and take a new approach to deliver effective and innovative medicines for HIV treatment and prevention, as well as support communities affected by HIV.

For more information on the company, its management, portfolio, pipeline, and commitment, please visit viivhealthcare.com.

About GSK

GSK is a global biopharma company with a purpose to unite science, technology, and talent to get ahead of disease together. Find out more at gsk.com.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements

GSK cautions investors that any forward-looking statements or projections made by GSK, including those made in this announcement, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described under Item 3.D 'Risk factors” in the company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2022, GSK’s Q2 Results for 2023 and any impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Registered in England & Wales: GSK plc

No. 3888792 ViiV Healthcare Limited

No. 06876960 Registered Office: GSK plc

980 Great West Road

Brentford, Middlesex

United Kingdom

TW8 9GS ViiV Healthcare Limited

GSK Medicines Research Centre

Gunnels Wood Road, Stevenage

United Kingdom

SG1 2NY

References

_________________________________ De Los Santos Gil I, et al. SOLAR 12-month European results: randomized switch trial of CAB+RPV LA vs. oral BIC/FTC/TAF. Presented at European AIDS Society Conference (EACS). October 2023. Noe S, et al. 3-year outcomes for dolutegravir (DTG) + lamivudine (3TC) in ART-naive and pre-treated people living with HIV-1 (PLHIV) in Germany: real-world data from the German URBAN cohort. Presented at European AIDS Society Conference (EACS). October 2023. Mussini C, et al. Dolutegravir + lamivudine 2-drug regimen is highly effective and well-tolerated in a real-world clinical setting in Europe: data from the COMBINE-2 Study. Presented at European AIDS Society Conference (EACS). October 2023. Letang E, et al. Systematic literature review of real-world experience with the 2-drug regimen dolutegravir + lamivudine (DTG + 3TC) in people with HIV-1 (PWH) aged ≥50 years. Presented at European AIDS Society Conference (EACS). October 2023. Libre J, et al. Long-term safety and impact of immune recovery in heavily treatment-experienced adults receiving fostemsavir for up to 5 years in the BRIGHTE study. Presented at European AIDS Society Conference (EACS). October 2023. Castagna A, et al. Sustained improvements in biomarkers observed with fostemsavir in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 from the phase 3 BRIGHTE study through Week 240. Presented at European AIDS Society Conference (EACS). October 2023. Leone P, et al. VH3810109 (N6LS) Was Safe and Well Tolerated Among Antiretroviral Therapy-Naïve Adults Living with HIV-1: Results from the Phase IIa BANNER Study. Presented at European AIDS Society Conference (EACS). October 2023.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231017116045/en/