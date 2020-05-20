Track anything, anywhere

Sean Laval, executive for solutions and innovations, SqwidNet

Theft of moveable assets inside and outside South African homes is costing many millions of rands every month. The significance of this problem has driven the need to solve this through collaborative measures.

Tracking technologies have been around for years now. However, these have been expensive when considering the cost of the solution as a percentage of the value of the asset being protected. This has proven to be one of the challenges of deploying this technology on smaller or less valuable items. Traditionally, high device and connectivity costs have made monitoring and tracking feasible only for extremely high-value assets, such as vehicles.

“This is changing rapidly and IOT networks provide a purpose-built communication network to support cost-effective, cutting-edge solutions that can be used to protect a raft of smaller assets that would otherwise be exposed,” says Sean Laval, SqwidNet’s executive for Solutions and Innovations.

“The concept can now be applied to any type of asset. IOT solutions make it easy to add a variety of different tracking features to anything from laptops and televisions, to retail stock, office equipment, agricultural implements, gate motors and livestock.

“Tracking solutions are versatile today because of the immense variety of options available based on factors such as the required interval between location updates, size constraints and budget. Most of us are familiar with GPS-based tracking systems such as those used in vehicles or cellphones, but there are other ways to locate devices based on the required accuracy.”

Laval says devices linked to an open network make use of several methods to establish the location of assets, including satellites, WiFi location and network services such as Sigfox Atlas that use the location of nearby base stations, together with proprietary algorithms to predict approximate geolocation co-ordinates. In addition to knowing where an asset is located, data about the environmental state of the asset, such as temperature, can be monitored simultaneously.

An IOT device will generally be attached to an asset or fitted to a container in which an asset is transported. The tracking device will decide when to send a location message, such as when movement is detected, and how often to send the message based on the specific use case.

The purpose of the backend software is to interpret the location data against predefined rules and determine if the asset is within authorised geolocation parameters. If an alert is generated, front-end application software can be used to further investigate the asset and enable the asset’s owner to take appropriate action.

Laval says fitting 4IR into a security solution enhances the ability to make better decisions based on real-time contextual information.

“Take, for example, a transportation truck that is being tracked through an IOT system and is seen to suddenly slow down during transit,” explains Laval. “This could imply that the driver is in distress, or it could simply mean that the truck has entered an area with heavy rainfall.

“4IR technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning will be able to correlate real-time weather conditions to a truck driver’s historic driving style to determine if there is a problem and whether or not an intervention is required.”

Adding geofencing to the mix can help ensure an asset remains secure. Geofencing is a virtual perimeter for a real-world geographic area where the owner of the asset can specify a radius on a virtual map or trace out a custom geofence. An alert will be sent if the asset enters or exits the predefined area, depending on the rules set by the user.

“The value of geofencing appears to be endless,” continues Laval. “One application in the logistics sector is where the location of delivery trucks is monitored to determine when they enter or leave a distribution warehouse and when they pass predefined waypoints along the planned route.

“This can help detect unforeseen problems as they occur, allowing for alternative arrangements to be made to ensure deliveries are executed timeously. Other applications we are seeing include monitoring of livestock and game to detect theft, as well as the monitoring and tracking of non-powered assets such as trailers and caravans.”

IOT tracking solutions are becoming a powerful crime-fighting tool now used by a multitude of law enforcement and security agencies. Laval says there is already a synergy that has exists between stolen vehicle recovery specialists and the SAPS, partnering to trace and apprehend criminal elements accurately and timeously.

IOT is also greening the environment and economy as tracking of assets through IOT both applies to the location of the asset and environmental factors surrounding the asset such as temperature, dropping and tilting.

“By having full visibility of the location and physical state of perishable or breakable assets, wastage can be minimised and carbon emissions can be reduced. IOT devices can typically operate for several years on a single battery, using energy extremely efficiently,” concludes Laval.