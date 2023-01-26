Trellix endpoint scores 100% detection with zero false positives in latest SE Labs endpoint security test

Trellix, the cyber security company delivering the future of extended detection and response (XDR), today announced Trellix Endpoint Security (ENS) earned the highest AAA rating in the SE Labs Endpoint Security (EPS) 2022 Q4 test for both Enterprise and Small Business categories. Trellix ENS achieved a 100% detection rate for malware, including ransomware, with zero false positives.

SE Labs is a private, independently owned and run testing company that assesses security products and services to improve IT. It tested a variety of endpoint security products from a range of well-known vendors to judge which were the most effective. Each product was exposed to the same threats, including a mixture of targeted attacks using well-established techniques, public e-mail and web-based threats living on the internet at the time of the test. The results indicate how effective the products were at detecting and protecting against those threats in real-time.

“The SE Labs endpoint security tests are well-known for being incredibly challenging due to their realism and inclusion of advanced threats,” said Simon Edwards, chief executive officer, SE Labs. “To achieve a rating of 100% is a fantastic result and testament to the team at Trellix.”

“The importance of an endpoint security solution with zero false positives cannot be overstated. Today’s security operations teams are fighting against a deluge of alerts – they don’t have time to be distracted by false positives,” said Aparna Rayasam, Trellix’s chief product officer. “Trellix ENS is a foundational element of XDR, allowing organisations to detect, respond and remediate quickly to threats.”

To achieve its AAA rating, Trellix had to block malicious URLs, handle exploits and correctly classify legitimate applications and websites. Notably, Trellix ENS received the top rating due to handling all legitimate applications correctly and stopping all threats, specifically protecting against general and targeted threats. Trellix also excelled against public e-mail and web-based threats commonly used by cyber criminals to attack Microsoft Windows PCs.

Additional details on how the Trellix Endpoint Security platform was tested and the platform’s AAA rating are available in the full reports: