Hajj Expo 2023 Kicks Off, Under the Patronage of Makkah Governor

H.R.H Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Governor of Makkah Region, and H.R.H Prince Faisal bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Governor, Madinah Province inaugurated the 2023 conference and exhibition on Hajj and Umrah ‘Hajj Expo’. Held in Jeddah, the second edition of Hajj Expo featured 81 speakers from public and private sectors, as well as high-level delegations of ministers of religious affairs, heads of Hajj missions and higher authorities from +57 countries.

H.E. Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah welcomed the esteemed guests, noting that Saudi Arabia’s top priority is to ensure that pilgrims can perform Hajj and Umrah safely and securely by enhancing the digital capabilities of services. “This is a historical commitment and an honor to be proud of for the Two Holy Mosques government,” he said.

Al-Rabiah reiterated the Ministry’s keenness to enrich the Hajj and Umrah experience by developing services and solutions and introducing enhanced regulations and procedures. He praised the commitment of relevant authorities and the early signing of Hajj agreements as ‘testament to the unrelenting keenness to provide better services to pilgrims and Umrah performers.’

The event witnessed several agreements and MoUs between key entities, notably the General Authority for Awqaf (GAA), the Saudi Conventions and Exhibitions General Authority (SCEGA), the King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language (KSAA), the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization (SASO) and the Media and Banking Awareness Committee for Saudi Banks. More than 57 Hajj service agreements were also signed, regarding Hajj pilgrim numbers, dedicated plans for the arrival of pilgrims, and health requirements and procedural instructions.

Hajj Expo discussed ways to enhance quality of Hajj services in 10 keynote sessions, 13 panel discussions and ‘Hajj Talks’, as well as 36 workshops and other events and activities: the Islamic exposition, the Hajj and Umrah Challenge Area, and the Startup Zone.

Hajj Expo aims at building an integrated and sustainable ecosystem of services and solutions to enhance the experience of pilgrims, anticipate future directions and establish opportunities for further collaborations, agreements, and local and international initiatives, while showcasing Saudi Arabia’s efforts to enhance the sustainable development of pilgrim services.

