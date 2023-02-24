Cisco backs Thabo Mbeki Foundation hub

The Cisco and Thabo Mbeki Foundation delegation at the signing of the MOU.

Networking giant Cisco has partnered with former president Thabo Mbeki’s foundation, as part of an initiative to build a research and skills development centre.

The partnership, solidified by a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signing yesterday, will see Cisco design the technology architecture for the Thabo Mbeki Presidential Centre (TMPC).

The TMPC, according to a statement, is envisioned to be a living library, museum, and technological and educational hub, located in Riviera, Johannesburg.

As part of the MOU, Cisco will be responsible for digitising the centre’s end-user experience, future-proofing and infrastructure automation, cloud and data centre operations, and implementing a holistic technology strategy, positioning it as an information repository and educational facility.

The centre is also expected to serve as a space of African excellence and offer visitors access to materials and learning resources made available through advanced connected technologies.

Geraldine Fraser-Moleketi, chairperson of the Thabo Mbeki Foundation, explains: “The history of the African liberation struggle encompasses the struggle for education and the need to establish a world-class system for our young people. Guided by the former president’s vision, the aim of the Thabo Mbeki Presidential Centre is to educate, inculcate, inspire and activate citizens from all walks of African life to be dynamic agents of its renaissance.

“With Cisco’s support, we can deliver the best results possible for South Africa, the continent and the rest of the world.”

In addition to designing the technology architecture of the TMPC, Cisco will build a digital skills platform to complement the Thabo Mbeki Foundation’s education programmes and offer certifications aligned with those skills.

The curriculum will be targeted at young, tech-curious people looking to upskill or reskill themselves, while also focusing on cyber security training, reveals the statement.

Smangele Nkosi, GM of Cisco South Africa, states: “Prioritising digital skills in young people is the first step to realising South Africa’s potential as a forward-facing, technological powerhouse.

“We must step up our efforts to give learners the resources and support they need to become digitally-savvy, and inspire them to explore the potential of the technology they’re using.”