Applications open for Vodacom bursary initiative

Vodacom is inviting students from higher learning institutions to apply for its science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) bursary programme.

According to the telco, the initiative is aimed at first-, second- and third-year university students in SA, who are pursuing further education within the STEM fields.

Each year, the Vodacom Foundation's bursary programme offers deserving students an opportunity to further their studies. The students are selected based on merit and their need for financial assistance.

The bursary will cover the following fields of study for 2023: information technology, information systems, computer engineering, computer science, electronics engineering, mathematical sciences and data analytics/sciences.

“The bursary covers the cost of full-time education and will pay for programme registration and tuition costs, accommodation (in full for university accommodation and capped for private stays), textbook expenses and meals,” says Vodacom.

“In addition, new students who are accepted on the programme are provided with a laptop, cellphone, orientation workshop, workplace exposure through Vodacom’s structured holiday work programme and workplace readiness skills training to prepare final-year beneficiaries for the world of work, and full access to our wellness programme services.”

Programme requirements:

Must be a South African citizen by birth.

Must undertake full-time undergraduate studies in a South African tertiary institution.

Must pass Grade 12 with exemption, obtaining 70% or higher across all subjects.

Must obtain a minimum of 65% average or higher if in first-year of tertiary and above.

May apply if already in first-year (upwards) if studying at an accredited South African tertiary institution and meet all the above criteria.

To apply for the bursary, follow the link. Applications close on 31 August.