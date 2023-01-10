Top ICT tenders: New year, new opportunities

Public sector procurement officers have had a quiet return to the office with little of substance being posted on National Treasury’s eTenders Portal. Nevertheless, a final push in the last weeks of December means that the ICT sector still has many opportunities to kick off the new year.

Troubled state-owned entities, Transnet and Eskom, lead the issue with three tenders respectively.

Transnet’s advertisements reveal it is taking a serious look at technology transformation with a request for assistance in the development of an actionable digital transformation strategy. At the same time, it has published a request for information from prospective digital business execution service providers for a range of digital solutions and products to support Transnet Freight Rail’s strategic objectives. The information request will enable Transnet to conduct a detailed technical assessment of various solutions and develop a detailed specification, evaluation methodology and determination of contract periods, it says. In light of these tenders, it’s unsurprising that Transnet’s final request calls for public cloud computing services.

State electricity supplier, Eskom, is also showing an interest in digital technology with a request for the manufacturing, supply and delivery of smart meters within the Gauteng cluster. The documentation reveals this encompasses single and three phase smart prepayment meters, head end system, CIU’s, modems and data concentrators. The contract is on an “as and when” required basis.

In its second advertisement, the utility is calling for the manufacture, supply and delivery of 600 android mobile telephones on a once off order for its central east cluster encompassing the Kwa-Zulu Natal and Free State operating units.

In the final request, scheduled maintenance and breakdown repairs are sought for the Eskom and Broadband Infraco optic fibre network on an “as and when required” basis from the start date until 17 July 2025.

Tenders that make this week’s top 10 include:

The Road Traffic Management Corporation is looking to lease a multi-functional bulk printing solution for the printing of motor vehicle licences (MVLs). Currently, the printing of MVLs is done inhouse with staff being used to fold and insert in envelopes and thereafter handed over to the appointed delivery agent to sort and prepare for delivery. A machine that can automate the entire print and sorting process would not only make the entire process more efficient but would also position the RTMC to provide the entire end to end solution inhouse rather than outsourcing it to various service providers as is the case currently, it says.

The Limpopo Department of Health is advertising for the provision, customisation, interfacing/integration, testing, commissioning, piloting and rollout of a healthcare information electronic data interchange or exchange facility and service between the Limpopo Provincial Health Information System and medical aid schemes.



Staying with Limpopo, the Department of Community Safety and Transport Management requires supply, delivery, installation, configuration and data migration of SAN storage, servers and tape library at its head office and SITA.



The Department of Basic Education requires a service provider for the development and support of an improved Early Learning National Assessment application to be used by ELNA Assessors during fieldwork.

New tenders

RoadTraffic Management Corporation

The RTMC wishes to lease a multi-functional bulk printing solution for the printing of motor vehicle licences.

Compulsory briefing: 20 Jan – Microsoft Teams.

Note: Bidders are required to register for a compulsory briefing session by submitting necessary information to bidadmin@rtmc.co.za by not later than 18 January 2023 at 14:00 in order to be eligible to participate in the compulsory briefing and the bid process. The following information is required to register for a briefing session: Company name, CSD Registration number (MAAA...), name and surname of the representative. Bidders who fail to comply with the above requirement will not be considered for the compulsory briefing session.

Tender no: RTMC RFP 03/2022/23

Information: Bid admin, Tel: (012) 999 5200, E-mail: bidadmin@rtmc.co.za.

Closing date: 31 Jan 2023

Department of Health, Limpopo

The province is advertising for the provision, customisation, interfacing/integration, testing, commissioning, piloting and rollout of a healthcare information electronic data interchange or exchange facility and service between the Limpopo Provincial Health Information System and medical aid schemes.

Tender no: HEDP012/22/23

Information: Olivia Tintswalo Simango, Tel: (015) 293 6352, E-mail: tintswalo.simango@dhsd.limpopo.gov.za.

Closing date: 23 Jan 2023

Department of Community Safety and Transport Management, Limpopo

The provisional department requires supply, delivery, installation, configuration and data migration of SAN storage, servers and tape library at its head office and SITA.

Tender no: PUDP 779

Information: Mable Bopape, Tel: (015) 294 8420, E-mail: bopapemm@dtcs.limpopo.gov.za.

Closing date: 16 Jan 2023

Department of Basic Education

The national department is looking for a service provider for the development and support of an improved Early Learning National Assessment application to be used by ELNA Assessors during fieldwork.

Compulsory briefing: 17 Jan

Tender no: DBE184

Information: N Metula, Tel: (012) 357 3134, E-mail: tenders@dbe.gov.za.

Closing date: 10 Feb 2023

Transnet SOC Ltd

The company requires support services in the development of an actionable Transnet digital transformation strategy for a period of 12 months.

Tender no: TCC/2022/10/0285/14999/RFP

Information: Avela Mqhakama, Tel: (011) 308 1087, E-mail: avela.mqhakama@transnet.net.

Closing date: 31 Jan 2023

A service provider is also sought for the provision of public cloud computing services for a period of three (3) years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 16 Jan – Microsoft Teams.

Note: A non-compulsory pre-proposal RFP briefing will be conducted online via Microsoft Teams on Monday, 16 January 2023, at 11h00 for a period of ± 3 hours. Respondents are to send their email addresses to suellen.duplessis@transnet.net so that they can be invited/sent the link for this non-compulsory online briefing session.

Tender no: TCC/2022/12/0001/18787/RFP

Information: Suellen Du Plessis, Tel: (011) 308 2108, E-mail: Suellen.DuPlessis@transnet.net.

Closing date: 30 Jan 2023

Eskom

The utility is advertising for the provision of manufacturing, supply and delivery of smart meters within the Gauteng cluster for a period of 36 months, on an “as and when” required basis.

Non-compulsory briefing: 30 Jan – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: MWP1676CX

Information: Didimalang Motsemme, Tel: (011) 800 5081, E-mail: MotsemD@eskom.co.za.

losing date: 27 Feb 2023

Bids are also invited for the manufacture, supply and delivery of 600 mobile telephones (Androids - Tel MBL: Ulefone Armor 9, Android 10.0,4) on a ‘once off” order for the Central East Cluster (Kwa-Zulu Natal and Free State operating units).

Note: All interested parties should refer to the Eskom Tender Bulletin.

Tender no: KZN069

Information: Dawn Geeson, Tel: (031) 710 5325, E-mail: geesond@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 1 Feb 2023

Maintenance is sought for the Eskom and Broadband Infraco optic fibre network on an “as and when required” basis from the start date until 17 July 2025.

Tender no: MWP1800TX

Information: Godfrey Radzelani, Tel: (011) 871 3165, E-mail: RadzelGR@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 13 Feb 2023

