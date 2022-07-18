Fraudsters target Nvidia, introduce new scam

Kaspersky has discovered new malicious activity targeting technology company Nvidia.

Bad actors launched a fraudulent Web site to commemorate the company’s 30 anniversary, which invited visitors to participate in a 50-thousand bitcoin giveaway.

One error the scammers made, though, was using an Nvidia logo in a shade of violet, when it is originally green.

The page features a “Participate” button which, once clicked, takes the user to a page with detailed information on the giveaway.

However, the site is riddled with spelling errors, which is often a dead giveaway that something isn’t legit. It also contains an image of Jensen Huang, Nvidia’s CEO. The page encourages potential victims to donate prior to entering the giveaway, and successful participants are told they can double their donation or even hit the ‘jackpot’ of 50 thousand bitcoins. The page includes crypto wallet credentials for users to send their ‘donation’.

The fraudsters’ wallet can be checked on blockchain.com, but the total account balance is 0.42 BTC (8 495 USD), which is significantly less than the 50 thousand bitcoins advertised.

Kaspersky says it is unclear whether the amount in the wallet is from donations or not, but several transactions from unknown senders can be tracked in the account history.

Olga Svistunova, a security expert at Kaspersky, says crypto scams that involve images of celebrities, or power brands, have become popular.

“We’ve witnessed campaigns with Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and Pavel Durov,” she adds. “This time the attackers went further, launching fraudulent activity on behalf of Nvidia’s CEO and connecting it to a very special occasion for the company."