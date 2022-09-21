NetWitness Names Tod Ewasko as Chief Product Officer

NetWitness, a globally trusted provider of cybersecurity technologies and incident response services, today announced Tod Ewasko as the new Chief Product Officer.

“As NetWitness continues to push the boundaries of extended detection and response, and more organizations look to invest in threat detection, it is increasingly important that we grow our capabilities and offerings to meet the demand of today’s cybersecurity environment,” said Ken Naumann, CEO of NetWitness. “With nearly two decades of product development experience, Tod is well-positioned to help NetWitness build on its existing product portfolio and provide comprehensive security for our customers.”

Ewasko joins NetWitness from Civix, where he served as Vice President of Development and Product. Prior to Civix, Ewasko held the same role at AccessData, where he was responsible for the company’s product strategy as well as its global product support and services functions. He has transformed multiple organizations from monolithic applications to efficient and secure cloud solutions. With additional industry experience in incident response, automation, integration development, and user experience, Ewasko’s vast product knowledge will help advance NetWitness’ ongoing strategy.

“NetWitness maintains strong customer relationships and has an extensive set of proven security products and services that I’m excited to take to the next level,” said Ewasko. “I look forward to bringing the partnerships we have forged to the forefront while embracing NetWitness’ innovative solutions to create more scalable and adaptable cybersecurity for our customers.”

NetWitness recently announced NetWitness Platform XDR 12, for comprehensive threat detection and response on premise, in the cloud or as a hybrid of the two. The latest release of this technology stack has been enhanced to focus on detection capabilities that identify threats faster and decrease their impact. It also includes NetWitness XDR Cloud Services, a set of optional SaaS applications that take advantage of the cloud’s inherent elastic nature to deliver flexible and cost-effective components which augment Platform XDR.

The appointment of Ewasko coincides with the launch of NetWitness MDR, a comprehensive threat detection and response service for small and mid-size enterprises.

To learn more, visit www.netwitness.com.