Radisys Acquires Mimosa to Accelerate Availability of Broadband Access for Advancing Societies

Radisys Corporation ("Radisys”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Jio Platforms Limited and a global leader of open telecom solutions, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Mimosa Networks, Inc. (“Mimosa”) from Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: MIMO).

Mimosa brings a diverse portfolio of point-to-point and point-to-multi-point connectivity products leveraging unlicensed spectrum bands. These products enable the rapid rollout of multi-gigabit-per-second Fixed Wireless Access networks and wireless backhaul connectivity for telecommunications systems. The Mimosa product suite complements Radisys Open Access (Connect Open RAN and Connect Open Broadband) portfolio.

Mimosa has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Radisys.