BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMMUNITY
Companies
Sectors
Business Wire
  • Home
  • /
  • Business Wire
  • /
  • Radisys Acquires Mimosa to Accelerate Availability of Broadband Access for Advancing Societies

Radisys Acquires Mimosa to Accelerate Availability of Broadband Access for Advancing Societies

Business Wire via ITWeb,
HILLSBORO, Ore., 11 Aug 2023
Read time 0min 40sec
Comments (0)

Radisys Corporation ("Radisys”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Jio Platforms Limited and a global leader of open telecom solutions, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Mimosa Networks, Inc. (“Mimosa”) from Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: MIMO).

Mimosa brings a diverse portfolio of point-to-point and point-to-multi-point connectivity products leveraging unlicensed spectrum bands. These products enable the rapid rollout of multi-gigabit-per-second Fixed Wireless Access networks and wireless backhaul connectivity for telecommunications systems. The Mimosa product suite complements Radisys Open Access (Connect Open RAN and Connect Open Broadband) portfolio.

Mimosa has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Radisys.

* Article first published on www.itweb.africa

About Radisys

Radisys is a global leader in open telecom solutions and services. Its disaggregated platforms and integration services leverage open reference architectures and standards combined with open software and hardware, enabling service providers to drive open digital transformation. Radisys offers an end-to-end solutions portfolio from digital endpoints, to disaggregated and open access and core solutions, to immersive digital applications and engagement platforms. Its world-class and experienced network services organization delivers full lifecycle services to help service providers build and operate highly scalable and high-performance networks at optimum total cost of ownership. For more information, visit https://www.radisys.com/.

Radisys is a registered trademark of Radisys. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230811759024/en/

Contacts

Nereus for Radisys
Matt Baxter, +1-503-619-0505
radisys@nereus-worldwide.com

See also
ITWeb Africa Brainstorm Career Web ITWeb
Facebook icon Youtube play icon

ITWeb proudly displays the “FAIR” stamp of the Press Council of South Africa, indicating our commitment to adhere to the Code of Ethics for Print and online media which prescribes that our reportage is truthful, accurate and fair. Should you wish to lodge a complaint about our news coverage, please lodge a complaint on the Press Council’s website, www.presscouncil.org.za or email the complaint to enquiries@ombudsman.org.za. Contact the Press Council on 011 4843612.

Copyright © 1996 - 2023 ITWeb Limited. All rights reserved.