CSC Wins Hong Kong Internet Registration Corporation’s (HKIRC) Silver Award for Best Registrar in 2022

CSC, an enterprise-class domain registrar and world leader in mitigating domain and domain name system (DNS) threats, is pleased to announce its selection as the Best Registrar 2022—Silver Award winner by Hong Kong Internet Registration Corporation (HKIRC). CSC is proud to be the only provider outside of Hong Kong to receive this recognition. In 2022, there were 36 registrars that operate within Hong Kong, including 12 from the local Hong Kong market, six from Asia, and 18 from overseas.

The Best Registrar awards in gold, silver, and bronze were created by the HKIRC to recognize .hk registrars who excel in promoting the .hk and .香港 domain registration efforts throughout the year. This is CSC’s fourth consecutive year receiving this award, and the company is the only overseas registrar among the top three recipients.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to CSC for receiving the Silver Award for promoting the .hk domain and related services with distinguished performance. Their exceptional work has been recognized and appreciated by the industry, and we’re proud to have CSC as our partner,” says Ir Wilson Wong, CEO, HKIRC. “Their innovative marketing strategies and commitment to providing excellent service has undoubtedly played a significant role in the growth and success of the .hk domain. This award is a testament to their dedication and hard work. Congratulations again, and we look forward to continuing our successful partnership with CSC in the future.”

“CSC is delighted to receive this award from HKIRC. As the most security-conscious, enterprise-class domain registrar, we pride ourselves on keeping our client’s domain name portfolios safe, secure, and registered correctly,” says Mark Calandra, president of CSC’s Digital Brand Services. “CSC has unmatched service teams throughout the world who provide localized service on a global scale including a dedicated team of experts to manage security.”

To learn more about CSC’s domain security and management, visit cscdbs.com.