DCC gets CompCom approval to buy Drive Control Corp

The Competition Commission (CompCom) has approved the proposed transaction whereby DCC will acquire Drive Control Corporation, without conditions.

In a statement, the CompCom says the primary acquiring firm is DCC, a newly-formed company, established for the purposes of the proposed transaction.

It notes the primary target firm is the business of Drive Control Corporation, which distributes information communication technology hardware and software products in South Africa.

The Drive Control business also has associate operations in Botswana, Namibia and Mozambique.

The brands distributed by the Drive Control business include APC, Canon, Dell, Fire Eye Security, Hewlett-Packard, Lenovo, Lexmark, Oki Printers, Philips Monitors and Symantec.

The commission says Drive Control Corporation does not distribute directly to the public, but rather to retailers and value-added resellers that on-sell the products to end-users.

“The commission found the proposed transaction is unlikely to result in a substantial prevention or lessening of competition in any relevant markets. The commission further found the proposed transaction does not raise any public interest concerns,” the watchdog says.