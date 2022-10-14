Avaya partners with Startek to support global businesses through packaged CX offering

During GITEX Global this week, Avaya (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Startek (NYSE: SRT), a global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, that will see the two companies partner to make it easier for global businesses to meet the ever-evolving needs of their customers.

As part of the MOU, Startek will explore hosting a range of Avaya OneCloud portfolio solutions with the intent of making them available to businesses in a compelling package that includes contact centre agents and institutional expertise in customer experience. This one-stop solution will be made available through a subscription-based pricing model, enabling organisations to purchase the capacity, services and people they require, as and when needed, without large upfront costs.

The agreement will aim to create a packaged solution of both technology and services that can be extended to Startek customers globally, with the technology built on the Avaya OneCloud experience platform.

“Startek enables brands across the globe to build long-term customer relationships through the delivery of human-centric experiences,” said Abhinandan Jain, Chief Digital Officer, Startek. “In today’s economic climate, small and medium-sized businesses want to avoid large upfront costs and make the best use of their internal resources by outsourcing non-core activities. By partnering with Avaya, we create the opportunity for emerging enterprises to benefit from market-leading CX delivered through a bundled data, people and technology solution – all at a fixed monthly cost.”

“We’re coming together to address a market need – namely, to make it easy for businesses to consume a technology platform, along with market-leading people and processes. Working together, we’re able to extend the benefits of the reliability and expertise that industry leaders such as Avaya and Startek bring to the market,” said Nidal Abou-Ltaif, President, Avaya International.

This collaboration will enable businesses to deliver better experiences to their customers through an all-inclusive, easy-to-manage subscription-based service. This will help them roll-out new services faster and significantly reduce the total cost of ownership to deliver a better return on investments.