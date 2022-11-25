MultiChoice, EOH bolster African tech start-ups

MultiChoice has teamed up with EOH in providing tech advisory, development and technical support to start-ups that will be part of the pay-TV operator’s Africa accelerator programme next year.

Backed by a $16 million (R273 million) kitty, MultiChoice launched the 2023 accelerator edition this week, announcing the EOH partnership, as well as unveiling plans to expand the accelerator to eight more African countries.

The MultiChoice Africa accelerator initiative, which targets tech start-ups, was initially started in SA last year, and is now expanding to Ivory Coast, Senegal, Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Zambia, Angola and Ethiopia.

The accelerator is aimed at established start-ups and small enterprises in healthtech, agritech, fintech, edutech, the circular economy and the creative industries.

“We believe SMEs in the technology, sustainability and creative sectors will be fundamental to the next phase of Africa’s growth,” says Calvo Mawela, MultiChoice Group CEO. “The MultiChoice Africa Accelerator is geared to finding the most promising start-ups, and empowering them to play this critical role.”

It is an initiative of the MultiChoice Innovation Fund, in collaboration with Dubai-based business incubator Companies Creating Change (C3), which gives entrepreneurs access to the tools, skills and financial support to grow their business.

“We’re really excited to be expanding the MultiChoice Africa accelerator programme to more African countries,” says Mawela.

“It’s part of our long-term commitment to growing and multiplying Africa’s technology potential, which is critical to our future growth.

“There is such incredible business talent across Africa. MultiChoice Africa Accelerator is an opportunity for investors and small enterprise to collaborate to multiply the impact of this talent and scale it across Africa.”

On EOH’s role on the programme, MultiChoice says the technology services company will bring expertise to the table, in terms of tech advisory, development sprint and technical support.

The pay-TV company says the first phase of the programme will see public and private sector partners in each country nominating businesses or entrepreneurs for the initiative. From there, 29 of the start-ups will embark on an intensive virtual training course.

“The initiative is aimed at established businesses that are already operating and looking to scale up by attracting further investment.

“The virtual training course takes place over several weeks, teaching start-up owners media skills, how best to market their businesses to investors, how to create attractive business plans, and to know what investors are looking for.

“Later, the entrepreneurs will come together at a finals event, where 11 start-ups will be selected for the final pitch phase. They will attend a dedicated C3 boot camp to learn how to shape their story for international investors, and to get ‘pitch-ready’ before their big presentations.”