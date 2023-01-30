Buyer's Guide: MDR

In the era of digital transformation, many organisations find it a never-ending struggle to defend against rampant cyber crime. Preventative security is no match for today’s threat actors, yet the advanced cyber security capabilities organisations need to enhance their security posture can be difficult to find and implement.

At the same time, the expanding attack surface makes the IT environment increasingly vulnerable. Identifying and managing vulnerabilities has become exponentially more complex with more devices joining the corporate network, a mobile workforce connecting to the network from anywhere and applications moving to the cloud.

In addition, COVID-19 has upended how organisations do business all across the globe, causing work from home to become the new normal and opening new points of attack on remote devices.

