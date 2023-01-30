BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMPANY
Companies
Sectors
Business Continuity Management

Buyer's Guide: MDR

How to select a managed detection and response solution for your organisation.
Issued by Arctic Wolf Networks
Johannesburg, 30 Jan 2023
More content from Arctic Wolf Networks Press Office
Read time 0min 50sec

In the era of digital transformation, many organisations find it a never-ending struggle to defend against rampant cyber crime. Preventative security is no match for today’s threat actors, yet the advanced cyber security capabilities organisations need to enhance their security posture can be difficult to find and implement.

At the same time, the expanding attack surface makes the IT environment increasingly vulnerable. Identifying and managing vulnerabilities has become exponentially more complex with more devices joining the corporate network, a mobile workforce connecting to the network from anywhere and applications moving to the cloud. 

In addition, COVID-19 has upended how organisations do business all across the globe, causing work from home to become the new normal and opening new points of attack on remote devices.

Please download below to read on.

Comments
?
ITWeb Africa Brainstorm Career Web ITWeb
Facebook icon Youtube play icon

ITWeb proudly displays the “FAIR” stamp of the Press Council of South Africa, indicating our commitment to adhere to the Code of Ethics for Print and online media which prescribes that our reportage is truthful, accurate and fair. Should you wish to lodge a complaint about our news coverage, please lodge a complaint on the Press Council’s website, www.presscouncil.org.za or email the complaint to enquiries@ombudsman.org.za. Contact the Press Council on 011 4843612.

Copyright © 1996 - 2023 ITWeb Limited. All rights reserved.