Google presents Google Meet Enterprise

COVID-19 and the resultant national lockdown has forced companies to find new ways of collaborating and connecting. As a result, most companies are using some form of video conferencing tool. There are many options available, each with different features and benefits.

One such option is Google Meet. Google is offering it’s Google Meet solution free until September in order to help companies remain connected during these unusual times:

Host a video call with 250 participants

Live stream up to 100 000 viewers

Record in real-time

Free until September 2020

South African dial-in numbers

Add Meet video meetings to an Outlook event or e-mail using the Google Meet add-in for Microsoft Outlook

Record your Google Meet with a single click

Meetings are recorded and automatically uploaded to the meeting organisers Google Drive and shared with meeting participants. This feature is effortless and cleverly integrated with the rest of G Suite. Some have even used this to record training videos, which are then later shared with users on the same domain.

South Africa dial-in numbers

A recent addition to Google Meet is the inclusion of South African dial-in numbers with a pin code. Further to that, users can now use their laptops to dial into video calls while using the audio over their mobile devices, thus providing more avenues into a meeting.

Automatic closed-captions

Showcasing the power of Google’s AI in natural language processing, closed-captions have been built straight into Google Meet. Whether you are using the feature to better understand your colleague in a different part of the world, or to compensate for low speaker volume, close-captions help to bridge the communication divide.

Noise cancellation

Google has introduced noise cancellation into its Google Meet solution. This feature promises to help keep meetings on track by removing background noise and keystrokes.

Low-light mode

Video quality has been improved in “sub-optimal lighting conditions”.

Tiled layout

Google responded to its users' requests for a better view layout by introducing a tiled screen layout. This new layout enables users to see all other meeting participants on one screen and makes it feel more like participants are all in the meeting together and less like two people talking, but with a silent audience.

Present higher-quality video content with audio

Another new feature of Google Meet is the revamped screen-share option. Previously, users had two options; share the entire screen or share a window. These options did not take into account high-quality video and audio sharing. A third option is now available, which allows users to share a Chrome Tab, which includes high-quality video and audio sharing. This allows for improved experiences when sharing Google Slide presentations for remote viewers.

Save on bandwidth

Users of Google Meet are now able to decrease the quality of the video by changing the send and receive resolution from high-definition (702p) to stand definition (360p).

Google Meet app

Google Meet is available in the Google Play Store and iOS App store, which allows users to seamlessly join from any device.

Security

Google Meet’s security controls are turned on by default, so that in most cases, organisations and users won’t have to do a thing to ensure the right protections are in place.

Please click here to view the infographic.

Ts and Cs apply

The free Google Meet offer is only available to new customers, a minimum number of users are required to qualify.

To find out more, contact any of our South Africa G Suite Resellers.

Difference between Google Meet and Google Meet Enterprise