Starr Names Christopher Magee Vice President, International Head of Financial Lines and Professional Liability

Starr Insurance today announced that Christopher Magee has joined Starr as Vice President, International Head of Financial Lines and Professional Liability, a new position focused on growing the business outside the U.S. and helping clients manage their risks around the world.

Chris has more than 25 years of financial lines management experience at large U.S. multinational insurance companies in the U.S., Canada, U.K. and Switzerland. Throughout his career, he has specialized in financial and professional liability risks.

A graduate of the University of Rhode Island, Chris recently relocated from London and will be based in New York City.