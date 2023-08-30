BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMMUNITY
Companies
Sectors
Business Wire
  • Home
  • /
  • Business Wire
  • /
  • Starr Names Christopher Magee Vice President, International Head of Financial Lines and Professional Liability

Starr Names Christopher Magee Vice President, International Head of Financial Lines and Professional Liability

Business Wire via ITWeb,
NEW YORK, 30 Aug 2023
Read time 0min 40sec
Comments (0)
Christopher Magee, Vice President, International Head of Financial Lines and Professional Liability (Photo: Business Wire)
Christopher Magee, Vice President, International Head of Financial Lines and Professional Liability (Photo: Business Wire)

Starr Insurance today announced that Christopher Magee has joined Starr as Vice President, International Head of Financial Lines and Professional Liability, a new position focused on growing the business outside the U.S. and helping clients manage their risks around the world.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230830689329/en/

Chris has more than 25 years of financial lines management experience at large U.S. multinational insurance companies in the U.S., Canada, U.K. and Switzerland. Throughout his career, he has specialized in financial and professional liability risks.

A graduate of the University of Rhode Island, Chris recently relocated from London and will be based in New York City.  

About Starr Insurance

Starr Insurance (or Starr) is a marketing name for the operating insurance and travel assistance companies and subsidiaries of Starr International Company, Inc. and for the investment business of C.V. Starr & Co., Inc. and its subsidiaries. Starr is a leading insurance and investment organization with a presence on six continents; through its operating insurance companies, Starr provides property, casualty, and accident and health insurance products as well as a range of specialty coverages including aviation, marine, energy and excess casualty insurance. Starr’s insurance company subsidiaries domiciled in the U.S., Bermuda, China, Hong Kong, Malta, Singapore, Switzerland and U.K. each have an A.M. Best rating of “A” (Excellent). Starr’s Lloyd’s syndicate has a Standard & Poor’s rating of “A+” (Strong).

Visit us at www.starrcompanies.com or follow us LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230830689329/en/

Contacts

Charlie Armstrong
Vice President, Marketing charlie.armstrong@starrcompanies.com,
646.758.8308

See also
ITWeb Africa Brainstorm Career Web ITWeb
Facebook icon Youtube play icon

ITWeb proudly displays the “FAIR” stamp of the Press Council of South Africa, indicating our commitment to adhere to the Code of Ethics for Print and online media which prescribes that our reportage is truthful, accurate and fair. Should you wish to lodge a complaint about our news coverage, please lodge a complaint on the Press Council’s website, www.presscouncil.org.za or email the complaint to enquiries@ombudsman.org.za. Contact the Press Council on 011 4843612.

Copyright © 1996 - 2023 ITWeb Limited. All rights reserved.