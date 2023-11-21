Bunzz Launches Hackathon Operation Service Tailored for the Japanese Blockchain and Protocol Project Market

Japan web3 industry trends. 2022-2023 "web3" has become a national strategy, and momentum in the private sector is increasing. Written by Japan Open Chain (Photo: Business Wire)

Bunzz, Asia's premier platform for decentralized application (DApp) development, is proud to announce the expansion of its enterprise services with the introduction of a specialized hackathon service for developers in Japan.

Following an impressive $4.5 million seed funding round, Bunzz stands as a beacon of innovation, housing over 15,000 DApp developers and boasting the deployment of more than 4,500 DApp projects. This launch signifies a major stride in Bunzz's mission to empower developers and foster innovation within the blockchain ecosystem.

Empowering Developers Through Hackathons:

Bunzz’s new service aims to assist projects and companies in organizing and conducting successful hackathons, particularly targeting the Japanese developer community. The comprehensive suite of services includes:

Hackathon Planning and Design: Customized assistance in developing hackathon concepts, targeting participants, and scheduling.

Marketing and Promotion: Strategies to effectively reach and engage Japanese developers, ensuring participation from a talented pool of individuals.

Management Support: Extensive logistical, technical, and judging support throughout the hackathon.

A Strategic Focus on Japan:

The decision to launch a hackathon management service in Japan is rooted in the country's proactive stance towards new business ventures, especially those related to web3 services. Japanese enterprises are not only open to embracing new technologies but are also actively seeking opportunities to integrate web3 solutions into their operations. This forward-thinking approach positions Japan as an ideal environment for fostering web3 development and experimentation.

Furthermore, the Japanese developer community's enthusiasm and dedication to web3 advancements are unparalleled. Their significant contributions to blockchain technology and infrastructure development have been instrumental in shaping the future of decentralized applications. This vibrant ecosystem of innovation and expertise makes Japan an optimal location for Bunzz's new service.

The launch of this service in Japan holds special significance due to the Japanese heritage of Bunzz's founder. This connection has facilitated strong relationships with local enterprises and developers, creating a unique synergy that enriches the web3 community and fosters collaborative growth and development.

A Commitment to Collaboration

Bunzz extends an open invitation to projects and companies interested in accessing the vast potential of Japanese developers through hackathons. This is a unique opportunity to engage with a community deeply invested in web3 and eager to explore new frontiers in technology. Those interested in participating in these hackathons or seeking collaboration with Japanese enterprises are encouraged to reach out for more information and to register their interest.

For inquiries and registration, please visit this form to get started. https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScDdS1iTPWTCj-ufuC5Y4Xgbspr309cPKTIW_4ebfoJKgjWGg/viewform?usp=sf_link

Bunzz's new hackathon service in Japanese Market is more than just an expansion of services; it is a commitment to fostering innovation, collaboration, and growth in the dynamic world of web3 technology.

