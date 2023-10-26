Gravity Officially Launches New Roguelike Game Wetory on Nintendo Switch and Steam

A New Roguelike game, Wetory by Gravity, officially launches on Steam, Nintendo Switch at 12:00 PM, on October 26. (Graphic: Gravity)

Gravity (NASDAQ: GRVY), a global game company, officially launched its new roguelike game, Wetory, on Nintendo Switch, and Steam at 12:00 PM, on October 26.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231025863080/en/

Wetory is a 3D action roguelike game with magnificent cartoon-like graphics. The storyline follows the main character, whose feet leak watercolors, on a journey to regain the lost colors of the world from a villain. Players attack and evade enemy attacks by strategically using the tile map and obstacles. The skill tree, with different attack characteristics by color, simple game controls, and solid strategies, adds to the game's fun.

Wetory has captured the hearts of players worldwide, receiving significant attention by being selected among the top 10 indie games of Gamescom 2022 and as a finalist in the global indie game category at the Tokyo Game Show 2022. It also won the popularity award at the BIGS (Banggusuk Indie Game Show) for two consecutive years.

Wetory is now available on Steam and Nintendo eShop for all players worldwide in 17 languages, including Korean, English, German, French, Spanish, and Japanese.

Gravity will hold a special discount event for Wetory on Steam from 10:00 AM, Oct., 26 to 10:00 AM, Nov., 2, as part of the ‘Steam Scream: The Revenge’. Wetory will be 10% off during the event period.

Alex Won, Business PM in Gravity Console part, said, “Wetory is officially being launched on multiple platforms to bring joy to users around the world. We believe that users will enjoy playing it, with its unique qualities that set it apart from other games. On Steam, in particular, we recommend taking advantage of the discount event.”

Visit the Wetory sales page on Steam and Nintendo eShop for more detailed information.

[Wetory Official on Steam] https://store.steampowered.com/app/2054220/Wetory/ [Wetory Official on Nintendo eShop] https://store.nintendo.co.kr/70010000069567