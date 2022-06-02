Telefónica Selects Mavenir for Cloud-native IMS Core

Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud and transforms the way the world connects, today confirms its selection by Telefónica Hispam (Hispanoamérica) to supply cloud-native IMS Core for fixed and mobile networks across Mexico, Colombia, and Chile.

As mobile networks continue to evolve, and to handle growing data and device needs, Mavenir’s cloud-native IMS platform serves as the foundational technology for 5G networks. The transition to automated, cloud-native IMS, will allow Telefónica Hispam to evolve all fixed and mobile voice services and modernize operations. The solution will be deployed on TCloud, Telefónica’s private telco cloud infrastructure.

Mavenir’s IMS is purpose-built for fully automated cloud environments, allowing Telefónica to operate with web-scale agility, ensuring 5G transformation is layered on existing 4G networks using a microservice-based architecture. Deploying zero-touch Continuous Integration, Continuous Deployment (CI/CD), containerized environments increase productivity and leverage current network investment with a 5G-ready, cloud-native IMS core platform.

Alejandro Ghianni, Planification and Engineering Director at Telefónica Hispam said, “At Telefónica, we appreciate that core network functions must be modernized to support network evolution, and virtualized architectures will need software that supports both VoLTE and 5G Voice. We are very excited to embark on this network transformation journey with Mavenir.”

Javier Gavilan, Mavenir’s Chief Technical Officer CALA region said, “Only a cloud-native network, evolved into a fully web-scale platform, can meet the requirements for a successful 5G transformation. Mavenir’s cloud-native IMS Core can be deployed on any cloud eliminating legacy hardware platforms. This mobile-first architecture has been deployed in a variety of large multivendor environments including OTelefónica in Germany and Virgin Mobile O2 in the UK. We are very pleased to have been awarded this important project by Telefónica Hispam.

“Mavenir is the global leader in cloud-native mobile network software applications, supporting over 3 billion subscribers worldwide. Mavenir’s modernized, software-based approach transforms mobile communications networks, to operate in a fully virtualized environment, where devices, applications, and services can run on an automated network utilizing open architectures, containers, and artificial intelligence,” concluded Gavilan.