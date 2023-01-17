The promise of self-service business intelligence (BI) is to give business users access to BI selection, analysis, and reporting tools without having to ask the IT department.

This is because self-service BI allows users to access and explore data sets even if they don't have a background in BI, and are not particularly technical.

Companies are implementing these tools to make it easier for staff members to get the business insights they need from the data collected in BI systems, and ultimately, fuel more informed decision-making that results in better business outcomes.

However, simply investing in self-service BI is no guarantee that the business will become a data-driven onei – in fact, many organisations are realising that the more they use these tools, the more challenges they face.

To unpack these challenges, Claire Tolmay, global head of analytics at Games Global, will be presenting on “Examining the evolution of self-service BI and analytics” at the ITWeb Business Intelligence Summit 2023, to be held from 7 to 9 March, at The Maslow Hotel in Sandton.

Tolmay will present a self-service implementation case study and explore several topics regarding the evolutionary world of BI, such as what self-service BI is, and the difference between BI and self-service BI.

Attendees will also learn what makes a data platform self-service, as well as how to manage the culture of self-service.