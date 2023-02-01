Mavenir Proves AMD Technology across its Open RAN OpenBeam™ Radio and Converged Packet Core Portfolio

Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud, today announced new initiatives in collaboration with AMD to help Communication Service Providers (CSPs) in their transition to cloud-native telecommunication networks.

First, Mavenir and AMD have been collaborating in Open RAN to build industry leading radio technology. Mavenir has incorporated the AMD Zynq™ Ultrascale+™ RFSoC devices into Mavenir’s OpenBeam™ Radio Portfolio and, through this partnership, both companies continue to work together to introduce new functionality, features, and capabilities to customers.

Secondly, Mavenir’s Converged Packet Core has been validated on AMD EPYC™ CPUs – This means Mavenir’s cloud-native, fully containerized, virtualized Converged Packet Core (4G & 5G) solution can now be deployed on AMD EPYC server CPUs to provide CSPs with more options to implement virtual network functions in cloud data centers.

The elements validated include AMF, SMF, UPF, UDSF, NRF, NSSF, AUSF, UDM, and UDR network functions. Additionally, PCF, NEF, BSF, MME, SecGw, PCRF, MME and SGSN network functions will be validated in the coming months.

“Mavenir’s commitment to enabling networks built on software that runs on any cloud revolves around giving CSPs the ability to use the best components that fit their specific needs, in the cell-site and in the data center,” said Bejoy Pankajakshan, EVP, Chief Technology and Strategy Officer, Mavenir. “Mavenir and AMD are working together to give CSPs multiple options and help them optimize power consumption, network efficiency and total cost of ownership in the radio access as well as the core network.”

“Cloud-native telecom networks empower CSPs with systems that offer flexibility, lower operational cost, ease of system management, and a broader ecosystem for value add, innovation, and upgrade capabilities as network requirements grow,” said Salil Raje, senior vice president and general manager, Data Center and Communications Group, AMD. “We are extremely proud of our close collaboration with Mavenir to help deliver exceptional TCO and predictable scalability along with high performance and power efficient solutions to telecommunications operators leveraging AMD data center products.”

Mavenir’s OpenBeam innovative radio portfolio is specifically designed for the growing needs of CSPs with agile, cost-efficient, intelligent radios to meet critical demands on the network now, and as the network changes and expands. The radio solutions can be used for a wide range of use cases, including basic coverage across all frequency bands, outdoor small cells, for public and private networks providing business and consumer services in both urban and rural environments.

Mavenir’s Converged Packet Core is an end-to-end, fully containerized portfolio that offers multi-generational support to modernize existing mobile networks while providing a cost-effective journey to 5G. Its cloud-native architecture, with applications and services purpose-built for the cloud model, offers easy scaling, hardware decoupling, agility, portability and resiliency across public, private and hybrid clouds. Its web-scale granular microservice architecture meets carrier-grade requirements such as high availability, security, and performance.

To know more about the joint collaboration, visit Mavenir (hall 2 stand 2H60) and AMD (hall 2 stand 2M61) at Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona (February 27 – March 2).

AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, EPYC™, Zynq™ and Ultrascale+™, and combinations thereof, are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.